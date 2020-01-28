 Corrosion of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin Dies Aged 53 - Noise11.com
Corrosion of Conformity - pic by Dean Karr courtesy of CoC Facebook

Corrosion of Conformity - pic by Dean Karr courtesy of CoC Facebook

Corrosion of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin Dies Aged 53

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2020

in News

Reed Mullin, the founding drummer for Corrosion of Conformity, has passed away at age 53. A cause of death is yet to be announced.

The band announced Reed’s passing on social media. “Reed, It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music.”

Reed Mullin was a founding member of Corrosion of Conformity with Mike Dean and Woody Weatherman.

Reed stepped down from the band in 2001 due to a back injury but rejoined in 2010. He was also a member of the punk supergroup Teenage Time Killers with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Randy Blythe of Lamb of God and Corey Taylor of Slipknot/Stone Sour.

Corrison of Conformity released their debut album ‘Eye for an Eye’ in 1984. Their most recent album ‘No Cross No Crown’ was released in 2018.

