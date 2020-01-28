Corrosion of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin Dies Aged 53

Reed Mullin, the founding drummer for Corrosion of Conformity, has passed away at age 53. A cause of death is yet to be announced.

The band announced Reed’s passing on social media. “Reed, It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music.”

Reed Mullin was a founding member of Corrosion of Conformity with Mike Dean and Woody Weatherman.

Reed stepped down from the band in 2001 due to a back injury but rejoined in 2010. He was also a member of the punk supergroup Teenage Time Killers with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Randy Blythe of Lamb of God and Corey Taylor of Slipknot/Stone Sour.

Corrison of Conformity released their debut album ‘Eye for an Eye’ in 1984. Their most recent album ‘No Cross No Crown’ was released in 2018.

