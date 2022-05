Country Legend Mickey Gilley Dies At Age 86 - Noise11.com

Country great Mickey Gilley has died at the age of 86.

Gilley had 16 number one hits on the US Country chart starting with ‘Room Full of Roses’ in 1968.

Gilley’s career accelerated in 1980 when he became a huge part of the John Travolta and Debra Winger movie ‘Urban Cowboy’. A lot of the move was set in his club ‘Gilley’s in Pasadena, Texas. Mickey Gilley played himself in the move and performed ‘Stand By Me’.

Mickey Gilley was a licensed pilot. The Mickey Gilley Golf Classic has been held annually in his honour in Missouri since 2009. His has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6930 Hollywood Blvd.

Mickey Gilley is survived by his wife Cindy Loeb Gilley and his children Kathy, Michael, Gregory and Keith Ray, as well as four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Statements on the passing of Mickey Gilley

“My heart will forever break over the loss of my dear friend Mickey Gilley. He believed in me when no one else did. Losing Gilley feels like a bad dream and sadly it’s not. He loved his fans more than anything in the world and taught me everything I needed to know about country music. He always told me if I thought it was going to rain, to always grab my umbrella. My prayers are with Cindy during this very difficult time.” – Johnny Lee

“Mickey Gilley and I have been friends since his ‘Urban Cowboy’ and my ‘Any Which Way You Can’ movie days. We had performed a lot around the country together and especially at his Gilley’s Club in Texas. We had quite a time! Gonna miss you!” – David Frizzell

“I enjoyed working on Mickey Gilley records as a backup singer, with the great Eddie Kilroy as producer. One of the first big concerts I played was Gilleys in Pasadena, TX and was amazed at the bucking bull machine! Mickey’s image and memory will be forever.” – Janie Fricke

“Just when we think our hearts can’t take anymore, we get the news that our dear close friend Mickey Gilley has passed. He truly altered the course of country music. Doing concerts with him through the years was always an incredible experience. We were fortunate to have gotten to see one of his last concerts just recently. His voice was great and strong as ever. Our prayers are with Cindy, the family, and his many fans. Rest easy our friend and know that you will be deeply missed.” – TG Sheppard & Kelly Lang

“I am heartbroken by the passing of Mickey Gilley. I started out my career opening for Mickey. He was such a great person and entertainer. I have loved him ever since.” – Crystal Gayle

“Once again we have lost another country music star and a long-time friend. Rest In Peace Mickey Gilley until we all sing again. In the meantime, we will miss you brother.” – Joe Bonsall / The Oak Ridge Boys

“Mickey and I did so many shows together. I feel Mickey and Johnny are like brothers from another mother and this loss hits hard and he will be sorely missed. I truly respect him as a musician and he was a great entertainer. My thoughts are with his family and friends.” – Lacy J. Dalton

“We just lost a great human being. Mickey Gilley has been honky-tonkin’ since the ’50s. ‘Urban Cowboy’ secured him a spot in America’s consciousness and he’s been in our minds ever since. He lived a full life and left us with a great catalog of hits. One of the things that I’m most proud of is that over the years we have become close. The times we spent together doing shows, cruises, or just talking were a gift. Sheila and I will miss him a lot. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.” – T. Graham Brown

“Every loss to our country music community is a great loss, but this one hits close to home for me. It breaks my heart! Mickey Gilley was one of my musical heroes. No one could play a honky tonk piano better than Gilley, and no one had a better time on stage than Gilley. After his accident took away his ability to play, he often called me to play piano for him when he was in Nashville. He said I sounded more like Mickey Gilley than he did. That’s one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had or will ever have. Not long ago, Jeannie Seely and I opened for Mickey at a festival in Illinois. He invited me on his bus where we visited for over an hour. I don’t know if he even realized how special that time was for me. My prayers go out to Cindy and the rest of his family and friends. Tonight I’m playing a show in Kentucky, and you can bet I’ll be singing “The Girls All Get Prettier At Closing Time” in honor of Mickey Gilley and the honky tonk sound he loved.” – Tim Atwood

“My heart aches hearing of the passing of the incomparable Mickey Gilley. I was blessed to have known him and to have had the honor to record a song with him. He was an amazing person and someone I will truly miss. Rest In Peace my dear friend until we meet again in paradise.” – Lisa Matassa

“With the Urban Cowboy movement of the 1970s, Mickey Gilley introduced his unique piano playing style to a whole new generation. He was one of the greatest entertainers I have ever had the pleasure of witnessing, as well as a warm and wonderful friend. Our deepest condolences go to his wife Cindy, cousins Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart, and Linda Gail Lewis, his family, and millions of fans around the world. He will be greatly missed” – Dallas Wayne

“Mickey Gilley is one of the most famous country singers of all time. Not only was he a great singer he owned the biggest nightclub in Texas at one time. Truly a country Icon and cousin to the one and only Jerry Lee Lewis. RIP to a legend and truly one of a kind!” – Shane Owens

“I am saddened to hear the passing of the legendary Mickey Gilley. One of the biggest names in the business. I was honored to perform in his famous nightclub in Vegas many times. Prayers to his family.” – JD Shelburne

“It breaks my heart to hear of Mickey’s passing! He has been a staple in music for many years & his spirit will truly be missed.” – Paige King Johnson

“Another great loss in Country Music – so sad to hear of the passing of Mickey Gilley. Our paths crossed a few times being in Branson; and Gene Watson and I did his TV show. I loved the day I was fortunate to hang out backstage with Johnny Lee & Mickey Gilley during one of their shows. Great stories and great memories. May He Rest In Peace.” – Rhonda Vincent

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of yet another country legend, Mr. Mickey Gilley. I was first exposed to Mr. Gilley and his music when I watched “Urban Cowboy”. His rendition of “Stand By Me” is a true country classic. From hits such as “Don’t The Girls All Get Prettier At Closing Time” to “Room Full of Roses” in addition to his world-famous Gilley’s Bar, Mr. Gilley will go down in history as one of the all-time greats.” – Makenzie Phipps

“In 1980, Mickey Gilley and his country nightclub Gilley’s, was the scene for the movie ‘Urban Cowboy’, and along with his great music, was instrumental in introducing country music to a global audience. What a legacy!” – Joey Canyon

“I am beyond sad to hear the news of Mickey Gilley. Growing up in Texas, the name was all too well known to me. So many #1 songs that will never be forgotten and neither will he. Rest In Peace Mickey. We will see you again.” – Mary Sarah

“My heart is broken at the loss of Mickey. I treasure all the times we got to work together and there were never enough. He and Johnny Lee brought a new dimension to country music with the urban Cowboy trend and brought new fans to the genre. Whether it was a boogie or a ballad, Mickey made it his own, no matter how many times it had been done before, and it would become my favorite version. He was loved and respected and he will be so greatly missed.”–Jeannie Seely

“What a career! Over 30 hits and Mickey was still performing just last month in Laughlin. I especially loved the records that he and Jim Ed Norman made. While working in Branson in 2018 and 2019, I got to hang with Mickey a couple of times and it was quite entertaining backstage before the show and during intermission. He was so much fun and so full of life and still owned the stage.”–Bobby Tomberlin

“Mickey Gilley and Conway Twitty announced my birth on the ACM awards and showed my grandmother, Dottie West the first video footage of me when I was born. Now, all three – him, Conway and my grandmother have left this earth and sing in heaven. Mom and uncle David played Gilley’s club in Texas so much when I was a kid. What an era. Sad to see him go.”–Tess Frizzell

“Far too much of this kind of news lately. So sorry to hear of another music icon gone. He was an incredible person and an amazing artist. RIP Mickey.”–JP Pennington–Exile

“Mickey Gilley, a true legend and star. Cousin to Jerry Lee Lewis,(who taught him to play piano ) and Jimmy Swaggart!. He was versed in gospel, the blues, country and pop and he wove it all into his own unique sound. His bar “Gilleys” basically started the Urban Cowboy movement.I miss the piano player/singers that were stars. I would like to see that come back.Thanks for the music Mickey.”–Kent Blazy

“I grew up on Mickey Gilley music! What a great loss. He was a true stylist! Seeing him live in concert as a kid, and the way he owned the stage…helped me realize that being an entertainer was often as important as the music itself. My deepest sympathies go out to his family. He will forever be a legend and rightfully so!“–Heidi Newfield

“When I learned of the passing of Gilley my heart just sank! What a trailblazer he was his entire career!! Being a fellow Texan of course, his music blared on my radio and record player and 8 track player!! And then, Urban Cowboy, Gilley’s in Pasadena, he is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame – I am just getting started with all of his accolades. He used to sit and listen to me sing at the piano bar where I played for several years at the Sheraton Music City. He was an encourager to me and he was my friend. RIP Gilley.”–Linda Davis

“Mickey taught is that the girls get prettier at closing time. A true one-of-a-kind music legend. You will be missed greatly.”–Flat River Band

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Mickey Gilley. Few could hold a candle to his genuine honky tonk sound. When you hold these icons so high on a musical pedestal, we forget that they are mortal just like the rest of us. Prayers for all the fans and of course, his family. Gilley’s forever!.”–Zachariah Malachi

“The news of the passing of Mickey Gilley reminds us all that we have lost another icon of country music. Our hope would have been to have had the chance to interview Mickey so that we could hear his success story first hand and preserve it for generations to come.“–Candy O’ Terry and Jacy Dawn Valeras co-hosts of Country Music Success Stories

