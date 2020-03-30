Country Star Joe Diffie Dies After Contracting COVID-19

American country star Joe Diffie has died at age 61 after contracting COVID-19.
Diffie announced he tested positive for the virus on 27 March. He died two days later on 29 March from complications brought on from COVID-19.
Diffie had five number one country singles in the USA, ‘’Home’ (1990), ‘If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets) (1991), ‘Third Rock Fr5om The Sun’ (1994), ‘Pickup Man’ (1994) and ‘Bigger Than The Beatles’ (1995).
In 1998 he won a Grammy Award with Marty Stuart for ‘Same Old Train’.
