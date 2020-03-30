 Country Star Joe Diffie Dies After Contracting COVID-19 - Noise11.com
Joe Diffie

Joe Diffie

Country Star Joe Diffie Dies After Contracting COVID-19

by Paul Cashmere on March 31, 2020

in News

American country star Joe Diffie has died at age 61 after contracting COVID-19.

Diffie announced he tested positive for the virus on 27 March. He died two days later on 29 March from complications brought on from COVID-19.

Diffie had five number one country singles in the USA, ‘’Home’ (1990), ‘If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets) (1991), ‘Third Rock Fr5om The Sun’ (1994), ‘Pickup Man’ (1994) and ‘Bigger Than The Beatles’ (1995).

In 1998 he won a Grammy Award with Marty Stuart for ‘Same Old Train’.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tinted Windows
Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Is On A Ventilator Fighting Covid-19

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne and Ivy has been placed on a ventilator in an induced coma as he battles Covid-19.

30 mins ago
John Prine
John Prine In Critical Condition With Covid-19

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine is in a critical condition after complications from contracting Covid-19.

1 day ago
Dallas Green of City and Colour photo by Ros O'Gorman
City and Colour Reschedule Australian Tour

After recently announcing the postponement of his April Australian tour due to the current COVID-19 crisis and subsequent Government directives, Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green today reveals rescheduled national dates for October and November 2020.

1 day ago
Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Ronan Keating Becomes A Dad For Fifth Time

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm - who already have Cooper, two, together - have welcomed their second child together, and Ronan’s fifth overall, after Storm gave birth to a daughter named Coco Knox Keating on Friday (27.03.20).

2 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Had Coronavirus But Wasn’t Tested

Jon Bon Jovi is convinced his teenage son had a "mild version" of coronavirus but also says e wasn't tested so they don't know for sure.

2 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl and Sam Smith To Join Elton John Coronavirus Benefit Gig

Dave Grohl, Sam Smith, and Camila Cabello have signed on to perform from their living rooms as part of Sir Elton John's star-studded coronavirus relief concert.

3 days ago
Rumer
Rumer Collaborates With Nashville Songwriter For Next Album

Acclaimed British singer Rumer has recorded a new album full of tracks written by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Hugh Prestwood.

3 days ago