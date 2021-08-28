 Courtney Barnett Covers Lou Reed’s Velvet Underground - Noise11.com
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2021

in News

Courtney Barnett has contributed to the Velvet Underground’s tribute album ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ with a cover of the title track, written by Lou Reed.

The album also features Velvet Underground interpreted by Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop and Bobby Gillespie.

“I love them… (The Velvet Underground & Nico). When I listen to “I’ll Be Your Mirror” and read the lyrics, I realise it’s a perfect song. I can relate to every inch of it. I just felt like I could get inside the world of this song,” Barnett says.

The Velvet Underground recorded ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ for their first album ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’, released in 1967. The song had been a single in 1966.

The release of I’ll Be Your Mirror marks the kickoff of a robust campaign of Velvet Underground activity in 2021. The tribute album was conceived in 2017 at the same time as Todd Haynes signed on to direct The Velvet Underground, the highly anticipated Apple Original Film that just premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews and marks Haynes’ first foray into the documentary space. Apple Original Films and Polygram Entertainment present The Velvet Underground, in association with Federal Films, a Motto Films and Killer Films production. The Velvet Underground will make its debut in theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on October 15, alongside a soundtrack curated by Randall Poster and Todd Haynes.

Verve Records will donate to Amnesty International USA, a global grassroots organization of millions dedicated to demanding human rights for all people. Velvet Underground founder Lou Reed was an active support of Amnesty International USA.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico
1. Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe (3:50)
2. I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger (3:44)
3. Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals) (4:43)
4. Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius (6:55)
5. Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & The Violators (6:59)
6. All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett (4:52)
7. Heroin – Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie (7:24)
8. There She Goes Again – King Princess (3:29)
9. I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett (2:27)
10. The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C. (3:12)
11. European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney (7:45)

