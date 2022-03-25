 Courtney Barnett Has Her Own Music Festival ‘Here and There’ - Noise11.com
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett Has Her Own Music Festival ‘Here and There’

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2022

in News

Courtney Barnett has a designed her own music festival, a Courtneypalooza if you will, that she calls ‘Here and There’.

In a statement Courtney said, “When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations. I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. 10 years ago I wrote this lyric: “I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called”. Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival”.

The events will have a rotating line-up changing as the show travels. “It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup,” Courtney says.

Here And There Lineup:
Alvvays
Arooj Aftab
Bartees Strange
Bedouine
Caroline Rose
Chicano Batman
Courtney Barnett
Ethel Cain
Faye Webster
Fred Armisen
Hana Vu
Indigo De Souza
Japanese Breakfast
Julia Jacklin
Leith Ross
Lido Pimienta
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Quinn Christopherson
Sleater-Kinney
Snail Mail
The Beths
Waxahatchee
Wet Leg

The Here and There Festival will kick off in Kansas in August. “This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in,” she says.

TOUR DATES:
8/8/2022 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson

8/9/2022 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson

8/10/2022 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson

8/12/2022 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
Caroline Rose

8/13/2022 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Faye Webster
The Beths
Bartees Strange
Hana Vu

8/14/2022 – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff
Courtney Barnett
Snail Mail
Faye Webster
Hana Vu

8/16/2022 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
Courtney Barnett
Alvvays
The Beths

8/20/2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield
Sleater-Kinney
Courtney Barnett
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen

8/21/2022 – Seattle, WA – Marymoore
Courtney Barnett
Sleater-Kinney
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
Leith Ross

8/23/2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater
Courtney Barnett
Lido Pimienta

8/26/2022 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater
Courtney Barnett
Japanese Breakfast
Chicano Batman
Julia Jacklin

8/28/2022 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain

8/31/2022 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
Courtney Barnett
Wet Leg
Indigo De Souza

9/1/2022 – Austin, TX -ACL Moody
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain

9/3/2022 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Japanese Breakfast
Courtney Barnett
Arooj Aftab
Bedouine

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

