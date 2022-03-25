Courtney Barnett Has Her Own Music Festival ‘Here and There’ - Noise11.com

Courtney Barnett has a designed her own music festival, a Courtneypalooza if you will, that she calls ‘Here and There’.

In a statement Courtney said, “When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations. I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. 10 years ago I wrote this lyric: “I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called”. Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival”.

The events will have a rotating line-up changing as the show travels. “It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup,” Courtney says.

Here And There Lineup:

Alvvays

Arooj Aftab

Bartees Strange

Bedouine

Caroline Rose

Chicano Batman

Courtney Barnett

Ethel Cain

Faye Webster

Fred Armisen

Hana Vu

Indigo De Souza

Japanese Breakfast

Julia Jacklin

Leith Ross

Lido Pimienta

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Quinn Christopherson

Sleater-Kinney

Snail Mail

The Beths

Waxahatchee

Wet Leg

The Here and There Festival will kick off in Kansas in August. “This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in,” she says.

TOUR DATES:

8/8/2022 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/9/2022 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/10/2022 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/12/2022 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

Caroline Rose

8/13/2022 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Faye Webster

The Beths

Bartees Strange

Hana Vu

8/14/2022 – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff

Courtney Barnett

Snail Mail

Faye Webster

Hana Vu

8/16/2022 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Courtney Barnett

Alvvays

The Beths

8/20/2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

Sleater-Kinney

Courtney Barnett

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

8/21/2022 – Seattle, WA – Marymoore

Courtney Barnett

Sleater-Kinney

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Leith Ross

8/23/2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater

Courtney Barnett

Lido Pimienta

8/26/2022 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

Courtney Barnett

Japanese Breakfast

Chicano Batman

Julia Jacklin

8/28/2022 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

8/31/2022 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Courtney Barnett

Wet Leg

Indigo De Souza

9/1/2022 – Austin, TX -ACL Moody

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

9/3/2022 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Japanese Breakfast

Courtney Barnett

Arooj Aftab

Bedouine

