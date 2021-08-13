Courtney Barnett Slips Out Another New Song ‘Before You Gotta Go’ - Noise11.com

Courtney Barnett is continuing to spoon feed her next album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, coming in November. The latest mouthful is ‘Before You Gotta Go’.
‘Before You Gotta Go’ is the second song off ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’. ‘Rae Street’ was the first song.
Things Take Time, Take Time is out November 12.
US/CANADA TOUR DATES NOV 2021 – FEB 2022
SEPT 25 MARFA, TX – Trans-Pecos Festival
NOV 29 LAS VEGAS, NV – Brooklyn Bowl****
DEC 1 BOISE, ID – Knitting Factory****
DEC 2 SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Depot****
DEC 4 PHOENIX, AZ – Van Buren*
DEC 5 SAN DIEGO, CA – Observatory North Park*
DEC 9 LOS ANGELES, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel*****
DEC 10 LOS ANGELES, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel* SOLD OUT
DEC 12 OAKLAND, CA – Fox Theatre*
DEC 14 SEATTLE, WA – Paramount Theatre*
DEC 15 VANCOUVER, BC – Commodore SOLD OUT
JAN 20 MILWAUKEE, WI – Pabst Theatre** NEW SHOW
JAN 22 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Palace Theatre**
JAN 23 CHICAGO, IL – Chicago Theatre**
JAN 25 DETROIT, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre**
JAN 26 COLUMBUS, OH – Express Live!**
JAN 28 NASHVILLE, TN – Ryman Theatre**
JAN 29 ATLANTA, GA – The Eastern**
JAN 31 ASHEVILLE, NC – Orange Peel***
FEB 2 WASHINGTON, DC – 9:30 Club***
FEB 3 WASHINGTON, DC – 9:30 Club*** SOLD OUT
FEB 4 PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Met**
FEB 5 NEW YORK, NY – Radio City Music Hall**
FEB 7 NEW HAVEN, CT – College Street Music Hall** NEW SHOW
FEB 8 BOSTON, MA – Wang Theatre***
FEB 10 BURLINGTON, VT – Higher Ground*** SOLD OUT
FEB 11 MONTREAL, QC – Mtelus***
FEB 12 TORONTO, ON – Massey Hall***
with special guests
* Bartees Strange
** Julia Jacklin
*** Shamir
**** Bedouine
***** Warpaint
