 Courtney Barnett Slips Out Another New Song ‘Before You Gotta Go’ - Noise11.com
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett Slips Out Another New Song ‘Before You Gotta Go’

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2021

in News

Courtney Barnett is continuing to spoon feed her next album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, coming in November. The latest mouthful is ‘Before You Gotta Go’.

‘Before You Gotta Go’ is the second song off ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’. ‘Rae Street’ was the first song.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out November 12.

US/CANADA TOUR DATES NOV 2021 – FEB 2022

SEPT 25 MARFA, TX – Trans-Pecos Festival
NOV 29 LAS VEGAS, NV – Brooklyn Bowl****
DEC 1 BOISE, ID – Knitting Factory****
DEC 2 SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Depot****
DEC 4 PHOENIX, AZ – Van Buren*
DEC 5 SAN DIEGO, CA – Observatory North Park*
DEC 9 LOS ANGELES, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel*****
DEC 10 LOS ANGELES, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel* SOLD OUT
DEC 12 OAKLAND, CA – Fox Theatre*
DEC 14 SEATTLE, WA – Paramount Theatre*
DEC 15 VANCOUVER, BC – Commodore SOLD OUT
JAN 20 MILWAUKEE, WI – Pabst Theatre** NEW SHOW
JAN 22 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Palace Theatre**
JAN 23 CHICAGO, IL – Chicago Theatre**
JAN 25 DETROIT, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre**
JAN 26 COLUMBUS, OH – Express Live!**
JAN 28 NASHVILLE, TN – Ryman Theatre**
JAN 29 ATLANTA, GA – The Eastern**
JAN 31 ASHEVILLE, NC – Orange Peel***
FEB 2 WASHINGTON, DC – 9:30 Club***
FEB 3 WASHINGTON, DC – 9:30 Club*** SOLD OUT
FEB 4 PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Met**
FEB 5 NEW YORK, NY – Radio City Music Hall**
FEB 7 NEW HAVEN, CT – College Street Music Hall** NEW SHOW
FEB 8 BOSTON, MA – Wang Theatre***
FEB 10 BURLINGTON, VT – Higher Ground*** SOLD OUT
FEB 11 MONTREAL, QC – Mtelus***
FEB 12 TORONTO, ON – Massey Hall***

with special guests
* Bartees Strange
** Julia Jacklin
*** Shamir
**** Bedouine
***** Warpaint

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Global Citizen Live Line-Up Announced

Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello will perform at Global Citizen Live.

2 days ago
Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell Will Only Have Vaccinated Fans At Concerts

Jason Isbell has made it compulsory that all audience members of his shows are vaccinated against COVID-19.

3 days ago
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish Adds Extra London Dates

Billie Eilish has added an extra date to her extensive 'Happier Than Ever World Tour'.

3 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Play Intimate London Gig

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate show in London next month.

3 days ago
Frank Ocean, Noise11, Photo
Frank Ocean To Launch Luxury Jewellery Brand

Frank Ocean has unveiled a new luxury brand named Homer.

4 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Set For Vegas Run

Adele is in talks for a multi-million dollar Las Vegas residency.

4 days ago
The Weeknd
UK Charts: The Weeknd Is Heading For No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

5 days ago