 Covid Outbreak Causes Temporary Closure of Brunswick Ballroom - Noise11.com
Brunswick Ballroom

Covid Outbreak Causes Temporary Closure of Brunswick Ballroom

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2022

in News

The current Covid upsurge in Melbourne has forced the closure of the Brunswick Ballroom until 21 January.

Management of Brunswick Ballroom cite staff with Covid, suspected Covid and simply punters just not turning up to gigs as a reason to have to shut the doors for the next few weeks.

Scheduled shows over the next two weeks are being rescheduled where possible.

In a statement, Brunswick Ballroom management advise:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the temporary closure of the Brunswick Ballroom until January 21 whilst we navigate a safe path out of the current situation.

With so many staff either covid positive, suspected covid positive cases or in isolation due to being close contacts, we are finding it increasingly difficult to staff the kitchen, floor and bar at the Ballroom.

Future ticket sales have frozen, whilst our sold out shows have had up to 70% no show attendance rates.

Staff can’t attend work for obvious reasons and patrons who have purchased tickets are making the conscious decision not to attend in fear of the contracting Covid-19.

We are busily looking to reschedule all our shows throughout this period to a time that is safest for the community and realistic and viable for the venue.
All ticket holders of these shows are entitled to a refund, or you can sit tight and await further announcements.
You do not need to contact us if you want a refund as our ticketing partner Moshtix will be in contact with communication on rescheduling/ cancelation.

Whilst we hit pause and take time to plan and reschedule at the Ballroom, the ‘Brunswick Artists’ Bar’ down stairs will remain open, albeit in a slightly reduced capacity.

Sending lots of love to all artists, agents, techs, producers and hospitality staff in the industry, as well as everyone in the wider community.

Thanks for your support and solidarity. The words and messages we have received this week have definitely lifted our spirits.

Kind regards, big love from all at the Ballroom fam.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Muse Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Cat Stevens Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Cat Stevens Muse We Will Rock You Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Brian Mannix WWRY Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Muse Easy Fever Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis The Tea Party Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman The Tea Party Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Chris Wyse The Tea Party Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Jimmy Webb Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Ace Frehley The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour-150625-01 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You David Sterry Real Life. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Molly Meldrum Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Steve Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Phil Jamieson Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ace Frehley Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Performance150724-040 The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Darren Danielson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Casey Donovan WWRY Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Martin Rotsey. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gormane Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-005 Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-011 Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Recital Centre Melbourne150613-003 Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043 160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Boy George. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Roy Hay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tamworth Country Music Festival
Announcement: Country Music Festival and Golden Guitar Awards Postponed

Tamworth's Country Music Festival and Golden Guitar Awards have been postponed following new Covid guidelines handed down from the New South Wales Government.

22 hours ago
Hugh Jackman by Ros O'Gorman
Hugh Jackman Returns To The Stage After Covid

Australian entertainer Hugh Jackman will return to the stage on Broadway today.

1 day ago
Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Grammy Awards Postponed for 2022

The 64th Grammy Awards show has been once again postponed. The event will no longer go ahead with the Recording Academy and CBS citing health and safety reasons because of Omicron.

2 days ago
Jason Singh
Jason Singh Re-Records His Taxiride Hits For New Album

Taxiride’s Jason Singh’s next album will include acoustic re-recordings of his classic Taxiride hits.

3 days ago
Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vika & Linda Delivered Three Albums In One Year, Twilight At Taronga Is Next

Vika & Linda Bull had their most productive period ever recording during Covid. The stay at home rules gave the sisters the chance to deliver three albums and in that achieved their first number one and two number twos.

3 days ago
Winston Surfshirt
Winston Surfshirt To Headline A Twilight At Taronga Gig

Winston Surfshirt formed in the Sydney suburb of Manly in 2015. Later this month they’ll venture 7ks down the road to Mosman for a headline gig at Twilight At Taronga.

4 days ago
Adele 30
The ARIA Chart, It Has Become A Joke

A funny thing happens when you eliminate streaming from the ARIA sales figures. The manufactured pop machine disappears.

4 days ago