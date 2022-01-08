Covid Outbreak Causes Temporary Closure of Brunswick Ballroom - Noise11.com

The current Covid upsurge in Melbourne has forced the closure of the Brunswick Ballroom until 21 January.

Management of Brunswick Ballroom cite staff with Covid, suspected Covid and simply punters just not turning up to gigs as a reason to have to shut the doors for the next few weeks.

Scheduled shows over the next two weeks are being rescheduled where possible.

In a statement, Brunswick Ballroom management advise:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the temporary closure of the Brunswick Ballroom until January 21 whilst we navigate a safe path out of the current situation. With so many staff either covid positive, suspected covid positive cases or in isolation due to being close contacts, we are finding it increasingly difficult to staff the kitchen, floor and bar at the Ballroom. Future ticket sales have frozen, whilst our sold out shows have had up to 70% no show attendance rates. Staff can’t attend work for obvious reasons and patrons who have purchased tickets are making the conscious decision not to attend in fear of the contracting Covid-19. We are busily looking to reschedule all our shows throughout this period to a time that is safest for the community and realistic and viable for the venue.

All ticket holders of these shows are entitled to a refund, or you can sit tight and await further announcements.

You do not need to contact us if you want a refund as our ticketing partner Moshtix will be in contact with communication on rescheduling/ cancelation. Whilst we hit pause and take time to plan and reschedule at the Ballroom, the ‘Brunswick Artists’ Bar’ down stairs will remain open, albeit in a slightly reduced capacity. Sending lots of love to all artists, agents, techs, producers and hospitality staff in the industry, as well as everyone in the wider community. Thanks for your support and solidarity. The words and messages we have received this week have definitely lifted our spirits. Kind regards, big love from all at the Ballroom fam.

