 Craig David Sees Determination As His Biggest Asset For Success - Noise11.com
Craig David

Craig David

Craig David Sees Determination As His Biggest Asset For Success

by Paul Cashmere on April 20, 2022

in News

British soul singer Craig David sees perseverance and determination as the biggest asset contributing to his success.

David is about to release his eighth studio album ‘22’. The title is a reference to the 22 years since his debut album ‘Born To Do It’.

Craig David told Noise11.com, “Its been an incredible roller-coaster ride and there’s been some exciting times along the way. To have seen so many people come and that, that is one of the things I have found interesting. People that were destined to be the next big thing or selling so many singles or so many albums off their first record and then never to be seen again. It is a very difficult and fickle industry to stay in. I think it all comes down to one common factor which is a hit song. I know that I am always one hit song away from being on top of my game. If I’m in the studio and I’m writing a song and its not the first song and its not the second song, maybe the 10th or 20th, somewhere along the line I feel confident there will be a hit. Its like David Beckham. You give him enough opportunities to have a free kick and I’m sure he’ll put one in the back of the net”.

Watch the Noise11.com Craig David interview:

Craig David has just released ‘My Heart’s Been Waiting For You’. His album ‘22’ will be released September 30.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Ten Tenors
The Ten Tenors Get To Work With A LOT of Shows

The Ten Tenors will head out of their The Highway Men tour from June 2022 with a stack of shows paying tribute to the music of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Charlie Daniels and Keith Urban.

1 day ago
Amy Winehouse Live At Glastonbury 2007
Amy Winehouse ‘Live At Glastonbury 2007’ To Be Released On Vinyl

The Amy Winehouse performance from Glastonbury 2007 will be released as a live album on vinyl.

5 days ago
Taking Back Sunday photo by Christopher K George
Taking Back Sunday To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Tell All Your Friends

Taking Back Sunday will reissue their debut album ‘Tell All Your Friends’ to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

6 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songz Cleared Of Sexual Assault

Trey Songz has been cleared in a sexual assault investigation by Las Vegas police.

April 12, 2022
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shooter Accidentally Released from Jail

Ryan Fischer has called for the man who allegedly shot him while he walked Lady Gaga's dogs to hand himself in.

April 12, 2022
Carrie Underwood photo from her Facebook page
Carrie Underwood In Tears After Fans Honor Her Late Dog

Carrie Underwood "immediately started crying" after she learned fans raised money in honour of her late dog.

April 11, 2022
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White On The Rolling Stones Vs The Beatles

Jack White has suggested The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles.

April 11, 2022