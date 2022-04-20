Craig David Sees Determination As His Biggest Asset For Success - Noise11.com

British soul singer Craig David sees perseverance and determination as the biggest asset contributing to his success.

David is about to release his eighth studio album ‘22’. The title is a reference to the 22 years since his debut album ‘Born To Do It’.

Craig David told Noise11.com, “Its been an incredible roller-coaster ride and there’s been some exciting times along the way. To have seen so many people come and that, that is one of the things I have found interesting. People that were destined to be the next big thing or selling so many singles or so many albums off their first record and then never to be seen again. It is a very difficult and fickle industry to stay in. I think it all comes down to one common factor which is a hit song. I know that I am always one hit song away from being on top of my game. If I’m in the studio and I’m writing a song and its not the first song and its not the second song, maybe the 10th or 20th, somewhere along the line I feel confident there will be a hit. Its like David Beckham. You give him enough opportunities to have a free kick and I’m sure he’ll put one in the back of the net”.

Watch the Noise11.com Craig David interview:

Craig David has just released ‘My Heart’s Been Waiting For You’. His album ‘22’ will be released September 30.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

