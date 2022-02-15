 Craig David Tests Positive To Covid-19 - Noise11.com
Craig David, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Craig David, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Craig David Tests Positive To Covid-19

by Music-News.com on February 16, 2022

in News

Craig David has tested positive for COVID-19.

David has been forced to reschedule his BRITs War Child charity gig at London’s Under The Bridge on Thursday (17.02.22) after waking up feeling “a touch funky” and subsequently finding out he has coronavirus.

Craig David, who is in isolation, will now play the concert on March 10.

In a statement issued on his social media pages, David said: “I’m so sorry, but I woke up feeling a touch funky this morning so I did some tests and unfortunately tested positive for Covid. I’m feeling ok and just taking it easy in isolation. Apologies to anyone coming to my BRITs War Child show this coming Thursday, it has been rescheduled and will now happen on Thursday 10th March… I hope you can all still make it!”

Still set to perform as part of BRITs Week is Damon Albarn, who plays a solo gig at London’s Troxy on Sunday (20.02.22).

Anne-Marie, Joy Crookes, Bastille, Becky Hill, Maisie Peters, Fontaines D.C. and Mimi Webb have all played intimate gigs to raise funds for the non-profit, which supports children in some of the world’s worst conflict areas.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters May Be Planning A Surprise Australian Show

The word on the street is Foo Fighters may be in Australia in March for a one-off show in Geelong.

1 day ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish To Perform Bat Out Of Hell Again For Melbourne

Chocolate Starfish are planning to give Melbourne another dose of 'Bat Out Of Hell', the Meat Loaf classic they have toured over the years.

2 days ago
INXS, 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jon Farriss of INXS Is One Of The Canberra Protesters

INXS drummer Jon Farriss was one of the protesters marching against vaccine mandates in Canberra on Saturday.

3 days ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Billie Joe Armstrong Stolen Car Recovered

Billie Joe Armstrong's missing classic car has been recovered by police officers in California.

5 days ago
Snoop Dogg image by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com photos
Snoop Dogg Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Snoop Dogg has denied sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.

5 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Is The New Owner of Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg is now the owner of his former label Death Row Records.

6 days ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady Antebellum Settle Lawsuit With Lady A

Country group Lady A and the singer Lady A have settled their lawsuit out of court.

7 days ago