Craig David Tests Positive To Covid-19 - Noise11.com

Craig David has tested positive for COVID-19.

David has been forced to reschedule his BRITs War Child charity gig at London’s Under The Bridge on Thursday (17.02.22) after waking up feeling “a touch funky” and subsequently finding out he has coronavirus.

Craig David, who is in isolation, will now play the concert on March 10.

In a statement issued on his social media pages, David said: “I’m so sorry, but I woke up feeling a touch funky this morning so I did some tests and unfortunately tested positive for Covid. I’m feeling ok and just taking it easy in isolation. Apologies to anyone coming to my BRITs War Child show this coming Thursday, it has been rescheduled and will now happen on Thursday 10th March… I hope you can all still make it!”

Still set to perform as part of BRITs Week is Damon Albarn, who plays a solo gig at London’s Troxy on Sunday (20.02.22).

Anne-Marie, Joy Crookes, Bastille, Becky Hill, Maisie Peters, Fontaines D.C. and Mimi Webb have all played intimate gigs to raise funds for the non-profit, which supports children in some of the world’s worst conflict areas.

