Craig McLachlan Found Not Guilty of Assault - Noise11.com

Craig McLachlan has been found Not Guilty on assault charges dating back to 2014.

Four women alleged seven indecent assault and six common assault acts. Magistrate Belinda Wallington. Judge Wallington stated “I was not persuaded that there was evidence of motive.

Craig McLachlan’s career stalled when the allegations were made public in 2018 after an expose by the ABC and Nine. McLachlan sued both media organisations for defamation. That case was put on hold until after this hearing. McLachlan can now move forward with his defamation case with the networks.

Craig McLachlan started out in The Young Doctors before finding fame in Neighbours. As with co-star Kylie Minogue, McLachlan found just being young and famous was enough to earn a record contract and he signed to CBS and went on to have a Top 10 hit in Australia and the UK with a cover of Bo Diddley’s ‘Mona’.

His acting took him to the USA where he once played a character in an episode of ‘NCIS Los Angeles.

Craign McLachlan performed in a run of stage shows including Grease and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang but it was Rocky Horror that brought him down. Three actors from the 2014 season of The Rocky Horror Show, Christie Whelan Browne, Erika Heynatz and Angela Scundi, made the allegations against McLachlan in 2018. His defamation case against the ABC, Nine and Whelan-Browne was postponed pending the outcome of the criminal charges which concluded today.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments