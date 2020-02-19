 Crosby Stills Nash & Young’s ‘Déjà vu’ to be Performed Live At Memo Music Hall - Noise11.com
Crosby Stills Nash & Young’s ‘Déjà vu’ to be Performed Live At Memo Music Hall

by Paul Cashmere on February 19, 2020

in News

Canyon, featuring Billy Miller of The Ferrets, Mick Pealing of Stars and Paul Kelly (no, not that one) will become Canyon to perform Crosby Stills Nash & Young’s classic ‘Déjà vu’.

The event on 4 April at Memo Music Hall will mark the 50th anniversary of the release of ‘Déjà vu’. ‘Déjà vu’ was released on 11 March, 1970.

‘Déjà vu’ was the first CSNY album. The members were David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young. Crosby, Stills & Nash’ released their first album together less than a year earlier. Neil Young had released two album before ‘Déjà vu’, ‘Neil Young’ and ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’, both in 1969. Until 1968 Young had been in Buffalo Springfield with Stephen Stills.

The Déjà vu album tracklisting (and singers):

Crosby Stills Nash and Young Deja VuCarry On (Stills)
Teach Your Children (Nash)
Almost Cut My Hair (Crosby)
Helpless (Young)
Woodstock (Stills)
Déjà vu (Crosby)
Our House (Nash)
4+20 (Stills)
Country Girl (Young with Crosby, Stills & Nash)
Everybody I Love You (Stills with Crosby & Nash)

The Canyon band is Peter Chapman and Louise Dempsey (yes, Paul’s sister), as well as Robert James Kirk (RJK & The Sisters of Sin) and Bruce Packard (Coolgrass, Concordia Mandolin Orchestra).

Doors Open 7:30pm, Music from 8:30pm.

TICKETS

$45+bf – PREMIUM SEATS
$35+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS
$28+bf – GENERAL STANDING
$30 – AT DOOR (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/canyon-celebrate-50-yrs-of-csny-de-ja-vu-album-release/

