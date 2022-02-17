Crowded House Add A Day On The Green Shows To Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Crowded House will perform for A Day On the Green in Geelong and the Hunter Valley in April as part of the ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ Tour.

One show at Bowral is already sold out. New shows have been added to Mt Duneed Estate and Bimbadgen.

2022 marks the 21st season of A Day On The Green. Mick and Anthea Newton started the events in January 2001 and run A Day On The Green until this day. Over 4 million people have witnessed a A Day On The Green event across 490 shows.

Sat 16 April, 2022 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

Lic. All Ages SOLD OUT

With The Teskey Brothers

Sat 23 April, 2022 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Lic. All Ages NEW SHOW

With Angus & Julia Stone and The Waifs

Sun 24 April, 2022 Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Lic. All Ages NEW SHOW

With Courtney Barnett and The Waifs

