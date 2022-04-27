 Cruel Intentions Australian Cast Revealed - Noise11.com
Cruel Intentions Australian cast

Cruel Intentions Australian cast

Cruel Intentions Australian Cast Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2022

in News

The Australian cast of Cruel Intentions has been announced. Kirby Burgess will be Kathryn, Drew Weston as Sebastian, Francine Cain as Cecile, Kelsey Halge as Annette, Euan Fistrovic Doige as Blaine, and Joseph Spanti as Greg with Rishab Kern as Ronald and Fem Belling as Mrs Caldwell.

The 1999 movie Cruel Intentions starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.

Cruel Intentions was based in a 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, modernised for a backdrop of wealthy New York high school teenagers.

The movie soundtrack featured major artists of the day like Fatboy Slim, Blur, Counting Crows, Placebo, The Verve and Faithless.

Cruel Intentions will run from:

25 May, Melbourne, The Athenaeum
30 June, Sydney, State Theatre
27 July, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
8 September, Adelaide, Her Majesty’s Theatre

