Daddy Yankee Announces His Retirement from Music - Noise11.com

Daddy Yankee is retiring from music. Daddy Yankee says he will hang up his microphone after three decades and eight studio albums following the release of his final tour and LP, ‘Legendaddy’, on March 24.

In a statement on YouTube, the 45-year-old Puerto Rican star – whose real name is Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez – said: “This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me.

“People say that I made this genre worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make it the biggest in the world.”

Yankee’s farewell record will be an amalgamation of all the styles that have “defined” his career.

He added: “I’ll give you all the styles that have defined me on one album. ‘Legendaddy’ – it’s fight, it’s party, it’s war, it’s romance.”

The music star has sold more than 30 million records and is best known for his 2004 hit ‘Gasolina’, which became the first reggaeton song to be nominated for the Latin Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

Yankee leaves on a high after scoring a global hit with ‘Despacito with Luis Fonsi in 2017.

A remix of the popular track featuring pop megastar Justin Bieber later topped the charts in 10 countries.

During a dazzling career, the Reggaeton icon has scored an impressive haul of accolades, including Latin Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.

‘Legendaddy’ marks his first studio album since 2012’s ‘Prestige’.

His last tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon, on August 10.

