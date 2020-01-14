 Dale Ryder Is Open To New Music From Boom Crash Opera - Noise11.com
Dale Ryder Is Open To New Music From Boom Crash Opera

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2020

News

While there is no new Boom Crash Opera music currently in the works, returned frontman Dale Ryder says he is open to making some.

Chatting to Noise11.com backstage at the first Red Hot Summer show in Bendigo, Dale Ryder said “If the opportunity was there I’d be open to it,” casting an eye across the room at co-founder Peter Farnan.

Farnan worked on his Pesky Bones project in recent years. It was an album of special guests like Paul Kelly and Tim Rogers but not with his former and current again frontman.

Pete is a main driving force of Boom Crash Opera songs, co-writing the hits ‘Hands Up In The Air’ and ‘Onion Skin’. “Its not something we have discussed,” he says “but its not out of the question”.

While Dale is skeptical of confronting an audience with new music from an old band, both Pete and Dale admit if the right song comes along they would most likely get back into the studio to record it.

“Getting it out would be the hard thing,’ Pete admits. “An album would be difficult but a song or two could work.”

Right now for Red Hot Summer Boom Crash Opera are serving up a six pack of their greatest hits.

Boom Crash Opera, Red Hot Summer, Bendigo setlist

Get Out Of The House

Great Wall

Hands Up In The Air

Dancing In the Storm

The Best Thing

Onion Skin

Red Hot Summer continues with two shows in Mornington this weekend.

Noise11.com

