Dallas Buyers Club Director Jean-Marc Vallée Dead At 58 - Noise11.com

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée has died at age 58. A Cause of Death is yet to come.

Vallée made his directorial debut in 1995 with the movie ‘Black List’ (not to be confused with the television show). 13 years later ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, starring Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto and Jennifer Garner, gave him a global hit.

Vallée also was the director of the Netflix hit series ‘Big Little Lies’ starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Jean-Marc Vallée received of Officer of the National Order of Quebec in 2020. He died in his cabin near Quebec City. He leaves behind two children, Alex and Émile.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



