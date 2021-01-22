 Dan Andrews and Anthony Albanese Unhappy Homophobe Given Australia Day Honour - Noise11.com
Dan Andrews, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dan Andrews, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dan Andrews and Anthony Albanese Unhappy Homophobe Given Australia Day Honour

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2021

in News

Homophobe Margaret Court is to receive Australia’s highest honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia, and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and Labor’s Federal Leader Anthony Albanese are pissed off about it.

Melbourne has a tennis and entertainment venue named after Court. In 2017, Noise11 called for the venue name to be changed after the homophobe mouthed off about same sex marriage and Qantas.

Court, a one-time tennis champion, and now right-winged, self-proclaimed preacher, cherry-picks Bible quotes to hide behind her homophobic prejudices. (For the record the only part of the bible that could be construed as a reference to homosexuality is Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13 which says a man lying with another man instead of his wife is an abomination. The Bible also says eating pork is also an abomination as is Egyptians and Hebrews dining together.

In 2013, Court said of tennis player and gay mother Casey Dellacqua that Casey’s child was “deprived of a father”. She has said LGBT materials in schools is “of the devil” and that transgender athletes have no place in professional sport.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews posted to twitter, “I don’t want to give this person’s disgraceful, bigoted views any oxygen. Grand Slam wins don’t give you some right to spew hatred and create division. Nothing does.”

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said, “I think it’s clear for everyone to see that making her a Companion of the Order of Australia has nothing to do with tennis”.

Court was raised a Catholic but shunned the religion for conservative Pentecostalism. She grabbed herself a bible qualification from a Perth bible training centre and then founded her own ministry in Western Australia.

A popular Pentecostal belief is that the bible should be taken literally. Parts of the bible not spoken about so much by people like Court include Leviticus 15:19-21 which says that you cannot sit where a menstruating woman has sat, Exodus 22:2-3 you can’t kill a burglar during the day and Leviticus 19:10 (he really was a weird dude) that you must leave fallen grapes on the ground for the poor to eat.

