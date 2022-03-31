Dan Auerbach Has Produced The New Album For Hank Williams Jr - Noise11.com

The next Hank Williams Jr album ‘Rich White Honky Blues’ was produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.

“First thing he said to me when he walked in was, ‘I don’t really feel like fucking with this shit!’,” Auerbach recalls. “And he walked into another room.”

The first time I ever saw Hank Jr. on TV, I was a kid raised on Robert Johnson and Hank Williams, Sr. records, and those things came through so clearly watching him. So, I tried to assemble the right parts to just sit in that piece of who he is.”

‘Rich White Honky Blues’ is the 57th studio album for Hank Williams Jr, the son of country legend Hank Williams and father of country-metal artist Hank III.

‘.44 Special Blues’ is the first taste of the album.

“The blues is where it all comes from,” says Williams. “It’s the start of everything musical in my family; everything starts with Tee-Tot and flows from there. I’ve always flirted with this stripped back blues – all the way back to the ‘80s. But I finally made an album that’s just that, and I like it.”

Musicians on the album are electric slide guitarist Kenny Brown, claimed as “my adopted son” by R.L. Burnside, bassist Eric Deaton, who first toured with Fat Possum’s Juke Joint Caravan, backing up T-Model Ford and Paul “Wine” Jones, plus drummer Kinney Kimbrough, son of North Mississippi blues legend Junior Kimbrough.

‘Rich White Honky Blues’ will be released on 17 June 2022.

Rich White Honky Blues Track List

.44 Special Blues

Georgia Women

My Starter Won’t Start

Take Out Some Insurance

Rich White Honky Blues

Short Haired Woman

Fireman Ring the Bell

Rock Me Baby

I Like It When It’s Stormy

Call Me Thunderhead

TV Mama

Jesus Will You Come By Here

