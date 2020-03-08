Danny Bonaduce Just Signed A Partridge Family Album In A LA Book Store

Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce rocked up incognito at The Last Bookstore in downtown Los Angeles ago and signed another Partridge Family album.

Danny, who played Danny Partridge in the hit 70s TV show hovered around the store to The Partridge Family section, signed a copy of ‘Sound Magazine’, the 1971 Partridge Family album, and then left.

I checked with Justin Remer from The Last Bookstore who confirmed that one hour after the Bonaduce reconnaissance mission, the album was still back where Danny left it.

The price if you are quick … $4.

The Last Bookstore is a 453 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, United States.

Danny has a habit of visiting music stores across America whenever he is in town and leaving a few ink nuggets.

‘Sound Magazine’ was the third Partridge Family album. It featured the hit song ‘I Woke Up In Love This Morning’.

Danny Bonaduce also did the tourist thing over the weekend in Los Angeles. He returned to the scene of the crime, the original Partridge Family house for a selfie.

The Partridge Family House! Can’t believe it’s been 50 years. #homesweethome pic.twitter.com/iDAzUDtukr — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) March 7, 2020

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments