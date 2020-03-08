 Danny Bonaduce Just Signed A Partridge Family Album In A LA Book Store - Noise11.com

Danny Bonaduce signs The Partridge Family Sound Magazine in LA

Danny Bonaduce Just Signed A Partridge Family Album In A LA Book Store

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2020

in News

Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce rocked up incognito at The Last Bookstore in downtown Los Angeles ago and signed another Partridge Family album.

Danny, who played Danny Partridge in the hit 70s TV show hovered around the store to The Partridge Family section, signed a copy of ‘Sound Magazine’, the 1971 Partridge Family album, and then left.

I checked with Justin Remer from The Last Bookstore who confirmed that one hour after the Bonaduce reconnaissance mission, the album was still back where Danny left it.

The price if you are quick … $4.

The Last Bookstore is a 453 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, United States.

Danny has a habit of visiting music stores across America whenever he is in town and leaving a few ink nuggets.

‘Sound Magazine’ was the third Partridge Family album. It featured the hit song ‘I Woke Up In Love This Morning’.

Danny Bonaduce also did the tourist thing over the weekend in Los Angeles. He returned to the scene of the crime, the original Partridge Family house for a selfie.

