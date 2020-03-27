Danny Mihm of The Flamin’ Groovies Dies After Stroke

Former drummer for the Flamin’ Groovies, Danny Mihm, has passed away after suffering a stroke.

Danny was the second drummer for The Flamin’ Groovies joining in the 1967. He stayed with the band until they broke up 1973 but rejoined for the ’83 reunion.

His recorded Groovies career covered the first three albums. He contributed to the fourth album ‘shake Some Action’ in 1976 but wasn’t around for the Sire years following the reunion in 1978.

Flamin’ Groovies Roy Loney died in December 2019.

