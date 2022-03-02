Darren Hayes To Perform Savage Garden And Solo Songs For ‘Do You Remember” Tour - Noise11.com

Darren Hayes will return to live performance for his ‘Do You Remember’ tour in 2023 and it will include his Savage Garden hits.

Hayes said in a statement, “You never know how much you love something until it’s taken away from you. After almost a decade out of the spotlight and all this time in lockdown I found myself really missing the electric feeling that only a live audience can bring. After 25 years in the music industry, I feel like we’ve grown up together. To sing these songs again after all we’ve been through is going to feel like a family reunion. I’m beyond excited to return.”

Hayes last major tour was ‘The Secrets Out’ tour of 2012. That tour did include about half a dozen Savage Garden hits including ‘Truly Madly Deeply’, ‘To The Moon and Back’ and ‘The Animal Song’.

Savage Garden had six Top 10 hits in Australia between 1996 and 1999 and 10 Top 40 hits between 1996 and 2000.

Darren Hayes 2023 Australian Tour Dates:

➢ Tuesday 31 January – Perth, RAC Arena

➢ Saturday 4 February – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

➢ Tuesday 7 February – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

➢ Wednesday 8 February – Newcastle, Entertainment Centre

➢ Saturday 11 February – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

➢ Sunday 12 February – Gold Coast, Convention & Exhibition Centre

