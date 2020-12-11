Daryl Braithwaite Busks In Degraves Street Melbourne - Noise11.com

Diners in Degraves Street in Melbourne last night were treated to an impromptu performance by Daryl Braithwaite.
The Victorian Government, City of Melbourne and Mushroom popped up the pop-up performance free for lucky diners.
Mushroom’s Michael Gudinski said, “Music is in Melbourne’s blood and always has been. The fact that you can be entertained at one of our great restaurant precincts by a household chart topper or the next big thing, just illustrates why this amazing city is Australia’s music capital.
“A big thank you to the Victorian Government and the City of Melbourne who are supporting our wonderful local music scene by getting music back into the streets.”
Melbourne has a huge roster of licensed buskers but rarely any of the calibre of the legendary Daryl Braithwaite.
Buskers will perform at 20 Melbourne CBD locations over December. Gordi was be today’s celebusker in Melbourne.
