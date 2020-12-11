 Daryl Braithwaite Busks In Degraves Street Melbourne - Noise11.com
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Daryl Braithwaite photo by Ros O'Gorman

Daryl Braithwaite Busks In Degraves Street Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2020

in News

Diners in Degraves Street in Melbourne last night were treated to an impromptu performance by Daryl Braithwaite.

The Victorian Government, City of Melbourne and Mushroom popped up the pop-up performance free for lucky diners.

Mushroom’s Michael Gudinski said, “Music is in Melbourne’s blood and always has been. The fact that you can be entertained at one of our great restaurant precincts by a household chart topper or the next big thing, just illustrates why this amazing city is Australia’s music capital.

“A big thank you to the Victorian Government and the City of Melbourne who are supporting our wonderful local music scene by getting music back into the streets.”

Melbourne has a huge roster of licensed buskers but rarely any of the calibre of the legendary Daryl Braithwaite.

Buskers will perform at 20 Melbourne CBD locations over December. Gordi was be today’s celebusker in Melbourne.

