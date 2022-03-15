 Daryl Hall Reveals He Was Once Asked To Join Van Halen - Noise11.com
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Daryl Hall Reveals He Was Once Asked To Join Van Halen

by Music-News.com on March 16, 2022

in News

Daryl Hall believes Eddie Van Halen was “serious” when he asked him to replace David Lee Roth as Van Halen’s lead singer.

Hall has confirmed speculation that he was asked to join Van Halen by Eddie Van Halen.

Watch the John Oates Noise11 interview and SUBSCRIBE to Noise11’s YouTube channel for the latest music content.

Speaking on New York radio station Q104.3, he said: “I knew those guys really well.

“We actually shared some… crew and things like that. David [Lee Roth] had just left the band, and Eddie [Van Halen] asked me, ‘Do you wanna join Van Halen, man?’”

However, he turned down the offer.

Daryl added: “He was half-joking, but I think he was serious. I really do believe he was serious, and I took it seriously. I said, ‘Man, I think not. I think I’ve got my own shit going on.’”

David quit the heavy rock group in 1984 to pursue a solo career, despite them being one of the most successful bands of the time, and Sammy Hagar was hired by the group in a bid to reinvent their career.

David reunited with his bandmates in 2007, and appeared on the 2012 LP ‘A Different Kind of Truth’.

Eddie passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October 2020 at the age of 65.

Sammy had confirmed that he had been in talks about joining a Van Halen reunion tour with Eddie, Alex Van Halen and David before the axe-slayer’s passing.

He said: “Eddie and Al and Irving Azoff, their manager [and] my dear friend, we were looking at doing the reunion tour with everybody, which is the way it had to be. I’ve been pushing for that for 10 years. I was ready to put [any differences] aside. Let’s go give the fans the biggest band in the world, you know what I mean? You don’t get bigger than Van Halen, and the fans deserve to see it all, hear every song.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
Jackson Browne Has The Year Planned Out

Jackson Browne has 2022 all planned with a North American tour from June 3 to promote his current Downhill From Everywhere album and more dates with James Taylor.

1 hour ago
Daryl Hall
Daryl Hall To Release Solo Retrospective BEFOREAFTER OUT

Daryl Hall will release his first-ever solo retrospective BEFOREAFTER OUT in April and it has a stack of performances from his Live From Daryl’s House webcasts.

2 hours ago
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Says Its Time To Rename Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Dionne Warwick has called for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to be renamed.

10 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Has Been Picking Up The Bass For New Rolling Stones Record

Keith Richards has been "playing a lot of bass" on The Rolling Stones' new material.

10 hours ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross Has A London Show Booked

Diana Ross is set to play Longleat. Ross has just been announced to headline the Live at Longleat series in Wiltshire, England on July 1.

11 hours ago
Don McLean American Pie
Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’ Becomes A Children’s Book

The Don McLean 1971 classic ‘American Pie’ is now a children’s book titled 'Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable.'

23 hours ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Withdraws From Rock and Roll Hall of Fame To Give Someone Else A Go

Dolly Parton has withdrawn her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because she doesn’t want to “split the votes” and cause someone who should be in there to be in there. Simply, Dolly feels she doesn’t have the right to be included in the Hall of Fame.

1 day ago