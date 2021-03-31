 Daryl Somers Apologizes To Kamahl Over Racist Remarks - Noise11.com
Daryl Somers Apologizes To Kamahl Over Racist Remarks

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 31, 2021

in News

Veteran Australian television host has apologized to Malayasian born, Australian based crooner Kamahl for the insensitive and racist comments he made on his show Hey Hey Its Saturday.

Kamahl said this week the treatment from the show humiliated him. “Its like pouring crap over somebody,” he told ABC’s The Feed.

Here is a sample of what Kamahl was put through by Hey Hey Its Saturday:

STATEMENT FROM DARYL SOMERS

Dear All,

I am currently in the middle of recording Dancing with the Stars: All Stars, but I thought I should acknowledge the recent media commentary regarding historical footage of Hey Hey It’s Saturday that people have understandably found offensive. I want to make it very clear that I and all members of the Hey Hey team do not condone racism in any form. I have always considered Kamahl a friend and supporter of the show, so I deeply regret any hurt felt by him as a result of anything that took place on the programme in the past. I wholeheartedly support diversity in the Australian entertainment industry and I am committed to continuous learning and development in that regard.

Hey Hey It’s Saturday never set out to offend anybody but always strived to provide family entertainment. I am proud of the fact that it was the longest running comedy/variety programme on Australian television lasting for thirty years. I certainly appreciate, however, that in the context of modern society some material from the past is plainly inappropriate, and would not go to air today.

Best regards,

Daryl

