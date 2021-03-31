Daryl Somers Apologizes To Kamahl Over Racist Remarks - Noise11.com

Veteran Australian television host has apologized to Malayasian born, Australian based crooner Kamahl for the insensitive and racist comments he made on his show Hey Hey Its Saturday.

Kamahl said this week the treatment from the show humiliated him. “Its like pouring crap over somebody,” he told ABC’s The Feed.

Here is a sample of what Kamahl was put through by Hey Hey Its Saturday:

To celebrate Daryl Somers’ hot take on cancel culture yesterday here’s all the edits I’ve done from the Hey Hey archives. Here’s the legend Kamahl being bullied by the Hey Hey gang pic.twitter.com/Aa3WMeRw54 — John Patterson (@johnpatterson) March 22, 2021

STATEMENT FROM DARYL SOMERS Dear All, I am currently in the middle of recording Dancing with the Stars: All Stars, but I thought I should acknowledge the recent media commentary regarding historical footage of Hey Hey It’s Saturday that people have understandably found offensive. I want to make it very clear that I and all members of the Hey Hey team do not condone racism in any form. I have always considered Kamahl a friend and supporter of the show, so I deeply regret any hurt felt by him as a result of anything that took place on the programme in the past. I wholeheartedly support diversity in the Australian entertainment industry and I am committed to continuous learning and development in that regard. Hey Hey It’s Saturday never set out to offend anybody but always strived to provide family entertainment. I am proud of the fact that it was the longest running comedy/variety programme on Australian television lasting for thirty years. I certainly appreciate, however, that in the context of modern society some material from the past is plainly inappropriate, and would not go to air today. Best regards, Daryl

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments