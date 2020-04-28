Dave Faulkner Flicks Out New Music From The Victims - Noise11.com

Dave Faulkner has reunited his 1970’s Perth punk band The Victims AND there is new music.

Faulkner was in The Victims with drummer James Baker four years before forming Le Hoodoo Gurus. The 2020 line-up now features Ray Ahn from The Hard-ons.

The Victims new ‘Horror Smash’ EP, featuring the three new recordings, was released via LA label ‘In The Red.

Stream the EP here:

By the way, The Hoodoo Gurus Record Store Day 7” single ‘Answered Prayers/Song of the Year’ has been delayed awaiting new RSD dates. Record Store Day is planning to return towards the end of 2020.

