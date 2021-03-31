Dave Graney and Clare Moore Sets First Dates Since Feb 2020 - Noise11.com

Dave Graney ad Clare Moore are going back on the road to play their first shows in front of real people since February 2020.

Graney and Moore will cover the East Coast states over April and May.

Dave Graney and Clare Moore Dates

Friday April 16th-The Sound Lounge at Merrigong theatre-Wollongong Town Hall.

7:30pm doors.

Saturday April 17th – Sounds Delicious – Huskisson NSW.

Sunday April 18th – Dangar Island Bowls. Afternoon show.

Sunday May 2nd – HOWLER in MELBOURNE. This is a Dave Graney and the mistLYevent. 7pm.

Friday 7th May – Pelican Playhouse Grafton

Saturday 8th May – Bellingen Brewing Co (6pm & 9pm) 50 cap per session

Sunday 9th May – Junk Bar Brisbane (5pm session and 7pm session ) 45 seats per session

Friday 14th May, the Stag and Hunter, Newcastle NSW.

Saturday 15th May at the FLOW BAR, Old Bar, NSW.

Sunday 16th May , The Vanguard, King st NEWTOWN NSW.

Friday 21st May – Finding Filmore’s, Kiama NSW.

Saturday 22nd May – Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral NSW

Sunday 23rd May – Brass Monkey, Cronulla.Afternoon shows-doors at 1pm.

There will be more dates to announce soon.

Graney and Moore were part of The Moodists from 1980 to 1987. They’ve been together in The White Buffalos, The Coral Snakes, Lurid Yellow Mist and The mistLY.

