Dave Grohl and His Mother Are Making A Show - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl and His Mother Are Making A Show

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his mum are developing a new series based on her book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars for new streaming site Paramount+.

The six-parter, directed by the rocker, will feature successful musicians’ mothers chatting about the special bond they have with their famous sons and daughters. Dave’s mum, Virginia, will appear in one episode, while the others will include the mums of Dr. Dre, Amy Winehouse, and R.E.M. star Michael Stipe.

From Cradle to Stage is just one of the exciting new shows coming to the streamer – one-time MTV staple Yo! MTV Raps will return with hosted segments and live performances, while VH1’s documentary series Behind the Music will make a comeback, as will sitcom Frasier and animated hit Rugrats. Nickelodeon’s Dora The Explorer and The Fairly OddParents will also get live-action series remakes via Paramount+.

And, as an added bonus for subscribers, Paramount+ bosses have announced both Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II will be released on the streaming site just 45 days after they hit cinemas. Paramount+ will also stream the upcoming Paw Patrol animated movie 45 days after it hits theatres, according to Deadline.

