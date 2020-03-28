 Dave Grohl and Sam Smith To Join Elton John Coronavirus Benefit Gig - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl and Sam Smith To Join Elton John Coronavirus Benefit Gig

by Music-News.com on March 29, 2020

in News

Dave Grohl, Sam Smith, and Camila Cabello have signed on to perform from their living rooms as part of Sir Elton John’s star-studded coronavirus relief concert.

Elton John is leading the line-up for Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday (29Mar20) – the same day the cancelled iHeartRadio Music Awards were set to be broadcast.

He unveiled the initial bill of artists on Wednesday, when Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong were all announced, and now fans have been given even more reason to tune in after rocker Grohl, Smith, and Cabello added their names to the hour-long event.

Also taking part are Demi Lovato, Lizzo, H.E.R., Ciara, and her sportsman husband Russell Wilson.

The show will feature all the musicians performing from the comfort of their own homes, with the use of video and audio equipment, and will pay tribute to first responders and other essential members of the workforce putting their lives on the line to help others during the coronavirus crisis.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation as Elton and his famous friends belt out their hits.

It’s just one highlight self-isolating music fans have to look forward to this weekend.

On Saturday (28Mar20), another crop of top artists, including John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Barry Gibb, Diplo, Ryan Tedder, and Joe Jonas will perform from their homes for the 12-hour Twitch Stream Aid fundraising concert (https://www.streamaid.twitch.tv.).

Charlie Puth, and Madison Beer will also join in the fun, which begins at 12pm EST, with all money donated during the event benefiting the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Meanwhile, Diplo will also deliver a Major Lazer DJ set on the group’s YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/majorlazer) from 4pm EST, and singer Jack Johnson will front the Global Citizen and World Health Organization’s virtual concert series, Together, at Home on his Instagram Live account from 6pm EST.

Country couple Vince Gill and Amy Grant will hit the stage at an empty Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for a family show as part of the Opry Livestream from 8pm EST, and on Sunday, singer Lisa Loeb will be playing for fans on Facebook Live at 2pm EST.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rumer
Rumer Collaborates With Nashville Songwriter For Next Album

Acclaimed British singer Rumer has recorded a new album full of tracks written by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Hugh Prestwood.

13 hours ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
New Tame Impala Australian Dates Announced

Laneway Presents, Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring wish to advise that Tame Impala will be rescheduling the Australian and New Zealand leg of their upcoming tour to December 2020.

2 days ago
Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Debut ‘Quick Escape’

Pearl Jam have slipped out one last track ‘Quick Escape’ before the release of their 11th album Gigaton later today.

2 days ago
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
Jackson Browne Releases new Song ‘A Little Soon To Say’

Jackson Browne has dropped the brand new song ‘A Little Soon To Say’ but don’t get too excited about the title. It has nothing to do with him recently testing positive to Covid-19.

2 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Is Entertaining Fans With Short Stories On Instagram

Dave Grohl has launched a new Instagram page where he plans to share "short stories that will make people smile".

3 days ago
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
Jackson Browne Tests Positive to Covid-19

Jackson Browne is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

4 days ago
Deep Purple
Deep Purple Go ‘Whoosh’

Deep Purple have a new album ‘Whoosh’ on the way, their third with producer Bob Ezrin.

5 days ago