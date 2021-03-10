 Dave Grohl Takes The BBC On A Tour Of His Life - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Takes The BBC On A Tour Of His Life

by Music-News.com on March 11, 2021

in News

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will join host Dermot O’Leary for an in-depth look back at his career to date in the latest instalment of BBC Two’s Reel Stories.

Reel Stories: Dave Grohl will see Dermot guide Dave through his highlights reel, taking him back to some of the most pivotal moments in his life and career, from his first TV performance with Nirvana aged 22, right through to headlining Reading and Leeds Festival in 2019.

Speaking to Dermot during the recording, Dave Grohl said: “When I do look back on [these clips] it’s a really emotional experience. […] Over the years we’ve had serious ups and downs. We’ve been through deaths and divorces, we’ve been through Wembley Stadiums and playing at the White House. We’ve had a lot of incredible experiences but I would never wish any of it away – well, maybe some of it! – because I just love to do it.”

Dermot O’Leary says: “It was such a pleasure to sit down and chat to Dave Grohl. Dave is one of the funniest, smartest and kindest people in the music industry, and his story of being in two of the world’s greatest bands is fascinating. We had a great chat!”

BBC Two’s Reel Stories sees host Dermot O’Leary chat to some of the biggest stars in music about their careers to date. Other musicians who have featured on the show include Kylie Minogue, Rod Stewart and Noel Gallagher.

Reel Stories: Dave Grohl will air on BBC Two on Saturday 27 March, followed by highlights from Foo Fighters’ headline set at Reading Festival 2019.

Reel Stories: Dave Grohl, a 1×45’ for BBC Two, is produced by Ora et Labora and Craft Films. It is directed by Rob Davies. Dermot O’Leary is Associate Producer and Chris Davies is Series Producer. It was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two and the Commissioning Editor for BBC Music is Rachel Davies.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Silk Sonic Confirmed For Grammy Awards After Bruno Mars Tantrum

Bruno Mars' new band Silk Sonic will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, after bosses took heed of their pleas.

9 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Noise11, Photo
Machine Gun Kelly Wants To Reinvent Himself

Machine Gun Kelly is keen to keep reinventing himself every time he releases new tracks and he wants to be so "polarising" that people feel like they have to listen to his music.

15 hours ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Courtney Barnett’s Live Archive

Courtney Barnett has revealed an website of her live music.

1 day ago
Alicia Keys: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Alicia Keys Removes ‘Perfect’ From Her Vocabulary

Alicia Keys felt under pressure to present a perfect image of herself early in her career, but Alicia now believes that being "perfectly imperfect is the magic".

2 days ago
Architects For Those That Wish To Exist
Australian Charts : Architects ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ Debuts At No 1

English metalcore act Architects see their ninth studio album "For Those That Wish to Exist" become their first No.1 album in both Australia and their home country of England this week.

2 days ago
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak Want Silk Sonic To Play At The Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak have pleaded with the Grammy Awards bosses to let their new band Silk Sonic perform at the upcoming ceremony.

3 days ago
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon Denies Climate Deniers

Kings of Leon star Caleb Followill has slammed "idiot" climate change deniers.

3 days ago