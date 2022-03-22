 Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album By Fictitious Dream Widow This Week - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album By Fictitious Dream Widow This Week

by Music-News.com on March 22, 2022

Dave Grohl is releasing a metal record as the fictional band Dream Widow.

The Foo Fighters recently released the horror flick ‘Studio 666’, in which it’s revealed that a band by the name Dream Widow recorded a “lost” album at the same haunted Encino mansion where Dave’s band recorded a fictional 10th studio album, only for both frontmen to become possessed and start lashing out at their bandmates.

Now, the former Nirvana drummer is releasing the “lost” LP digitally on Friday (25.03.22), Variety reports.

The single ‘March of the Insane’, from the movie’s soundtrack, arrived on streaming services in February, while over on YouTube, the “never released self-titled album” was teased.

At the time of writing, there is no track-listing for the record.

In an interview for the film, Dave had said: “It will be the lost album.

“It’ll be the album they were making before he fucking killed the entire band.”

The 53-year-old rocker hoped to release the collection to coincide with the flick’s release on February 25, but it will arrive a month later.

He added: “I mean, I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me. Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

The ‘Learn to Fly’ hitmaker explained that he grew up “a fucking Eighties thrash-metal kid” and teased that the songs are influenced by the likes of doom metallers Corrosion of Conformity and desert rockers Kyuss.

The album is also expected to include the 13-minute long ‘Lacrimus dei Ebrius’.

He said: “I have my favourites. You’ll hear a lot of those influences in ‘Lacrimus dei Ebrius’ because for that song, I put maybe four or five of these sections together in this big, long thing. Some of it sounds like Trouble; some of it sounds like Corrosion of Conformity; some of it has a Kyuss vibe.”

Physical copies are expected to arrive later this year.

