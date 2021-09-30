 Dave Grohl Wants To Turn ABBA Into GrABBA - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Wants To Turn ABBA Into GrABBA

by Paul Cashmere on October 1, 2021

in News

Dave Grohl has offered to play drums for ABBA after he “wept like a baby” listening to their comeback single.

Grohl is a massive fan of ABBA and was overwhelmed with emotion hearing ‘I Still Have Faith In You’, one of the Swedish pop group’s first new tunes in almost four decades.

Appearing on ‘BBC Breakfast’ on Thursday morning (30.09.21), Grohl gushed: “Oh my god, I’m such a big ABBA fan. When I saw that they were coming back and they had a record, I shot that link to 100 people I knew, then listened to the new song and wept like a baby. I cried like a baby. Oh man!”

On what made him teary about the ballad, he said: “It almost sounded like time hadn’t passed. Plus it was such a beautiful, romantic, melancholy, bitter-sweet retrospective. Ugh, it’s amazing. ABBA can do no wrong.”

When asked if he’d be willing to play drums for the ‘Waterloo band, he replied: “Listen, I will get up and play drums at the opening of an envelope. Show me a drum set and I will sit down to it. So yes, I would play with Abba.”

Three years ago, Foo Fighters sported an old school band shirt with ABBA’s name on it during his appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, where he confessed he loves the 1974 ‘Eurovision’ winners and explained that he rocked the top because he was excited about their long-awaited return.

He told the talk show host: “I heard ABBA was doing more music, there’s an ABBA comeback, and I flipped out,” Grohl said.”

When Jimmy asked if he is a fan, Dave replied: “Who doesn’t love ABBA?! Everybody loves ABBA!”

As well as releasing new music on the upcoming album, ‘Voyage’, ABBA – comprising Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – are performing digitally with a live 10-piece band next year as part of the ‘ABBA Voyage’ run.

ABBA have teamed up with an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic – the company founded by George Lucas – to create digital versions of themselves for the concert, using months of motion-capture and performance techniques.

The ‘Voyage’ concert experience will open on May 27 2022 at the ABBA Arena, which is a state-of-the-art 3,000 capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The concert will feature ABBA’s two new tracks, also including ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’, as well as songs from their new album.

