 Dave Grohl's Daughter Performed At MusiCares Person of The Year Event - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl’s Daughter Performed At MusiCares Person of The Year Event

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2022

in News

Dave Grohl’s 15-year-old daughter Violet sang at the MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday.

The teenager took to the stage at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas to honour the gala’s 2022 Person of the Year, Joni Mitchell, by performing a rendition of the singer-songwriter’s track Help Me.

Other performers during the event included John Legend, Billy Porter, Jon Batiste, Sara Bareilles, St. Vincent, Beck, and Chaka Khan.

Violet walked the red carpet with her mother, Jordyn Blum, and 12-year-old sister, Harper, with the three of them dressed entirely in black. The Foo Fighters rocker did not join them.

The family’s appearance at the pre-Grammys event comes shortly after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died on 25 March. The band cancelled their tour in the wake of his death and pulled out of their performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The group were awarded three prizes during the ceremony – Best Rock Performance for Making a Fire, Best Rock Song for Waiting on a War, and Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight.

