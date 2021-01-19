Dave Mustaine of Megadeth Earns Jiu-Jitsu Purple Belt - Noise11.com

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has earned a Purple Belt in Jiu-Jitsu. 59-year old Mustaine shared his news of Facebook.

Mustaine was promoted by Reggie Almeida from Gracie Barra Spring Hill in Tennessee.

“After 2 years as a blue belt and hard training and lots of ups and downs today I had the honor to promote Mr @davemustaine to his well deserved purple belt! Congratulations kid,“ he wrote on the gym’s socials.

Mustaine only started Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the past few weeks. He already holds black belts in taekwondo and Ukidokan karate.

Dave Mustaine and his wife Pamela moved to Tennessee in 2014.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments