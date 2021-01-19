 Dave Mustaine of Megadeth Earns Jiu-Jitsu Purple Belt - Noise11.com
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth Earns Jiu-Jitsu Purple Belt

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2021

in News

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has earned a Purple Belt in Jiu-Jitsu. 59-year old Mustaine shared his news of Facebook.

Mustaine was promoted by Reggie Almeida from Gracie Barra Spring Hill in Tennessee.

“After 2 years as a blue belt and hard training and lots of ups and downs today I had the honor to promote Mr @davemustaine to his well deserved purple belt! Congratulations kid,“ he wrote on the gym’s socials.

Mustaine only started Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the past few weeks. He already holds black belts in taekwondo and Ukidokan karate.

Dave Mustaine and his wife Pamela moved to Tennessee in 2014.

