The Estate of David Bowie has slipped another nugget out to fans. ‘Baby Universal 97’ is a re-recording of Bowie’s 1991 Tin Machine II track.

The ’97 track features Gail Ann Dorsey on bass, Mark Plati on keyboards, Reeves Gabrels on guitar and Mike Garson on keyboards. The song was written by Bowie and Gabrels.

