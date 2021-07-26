 David Bowie Guitarist John Hutchinson Dies - Noise11.com
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Bowie Guitarist John Hutchinson Dies

by Music-News.com on July 27, 2021

in News

David Bowie’s long-serving bandmate John Hutchinson has died.

The official Twitter page for Bowie has confirmed the passing of the jazz guitarist, who played in three of the music legend’s bands, on Sunday (25.07.21)

The post read: “Ours thoughts are with the family and friends of John Hutchinson who passed in hospital yesterday after a long illness. John was described as “a semi-retired and little-known jazz guitarist and a veteran of three important David Bowie bands for seven years between 1966 and 1973. (sic)”

Hutchinson won the seal of approval Bowie after he auditioned for him in 1966 and went on to perform in David Bowie and the Buzz.

Two years later, the pair formed Feathers with Bowie alongside his then-lover Hermione Farthingale – who is believed to be ‘the girl with the mousy hair’ in the lyrics to 1971 classic ‘Life On Mars’.

In 1973, Bowie recruited Hutchinson for his Spiders from Mars backing band for his ‘Aladdin Sane’ tour.

Although he did not appear on the official studio recording of ‘Space Oddity’, the musician played the guitar on an early version of the hit alongside Bowie on the Stylophone.

However, the demo would go on to be released on the 2009 reissue of his self-titled 1969 album.

Bowie passed away in January 2016, aged 69, following a secret cancer battle.

Meanwhile, another Bowie collaborator recently claimed he was “planning on doing more” albums before his death.

Musician Donny McCaslin – who worked with the singer on his final record ‘Blackstar’, which was released just two days before his death – dismissed the idea the LP was a “farewell”.

He said earlier this year: “There is the narrative of ‘Blackstar’ being this farewell, which I totally get. But that coexists with the fact that he was just so creative. He was planning on doing more.”

Donny – who leads the New York jazz ensemble featured on the album – also claimed Bowie was even discussing a series of intimate live concerts before he passed away.

He said: “When I went to listen to the album at his apartment in November 2015, the idea came up of doing some small gigs. The Village Vanguard is like Mecca for jazz folks and I had my first run there happening in January.

“We talked about how to do a little rehearsal and soundcheck and, of course, it was going to depend on how he felt.

“We talked again in December around the time of the musical and he said he didn’t want to – he was working on new music and he wanted to record in January.”

However, Robert Fox – producer and long-time friend of the music icon – insisted he was aware of his impending death and “knew” ‘Blackstar’ would be his final record.

