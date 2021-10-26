 David Campbell To Star In 2022 Season Of North By Northwest - Noise11.com
North By NorthWest

David Campbell To Star In 2022 Season Of North By Northwest

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2021

in News

David Campbell is heading back to the stage for a starring role of Roger Thornhill in the new Australian production of North By NorthWest.

The 1959 Alfred Hitchcock movie ‘North By Northwest’ starred Cary Grant as Roger Thornhill. The movie was a tale of mistaken identity about a man pursued by agents across America trying to block a plan to distribute government secrets.

The play is adapted by Simon Phillips and Carolyn Burn.

“As a fan of the movie and of Simon and Carolyn, it was a no brainer to say yes to this remarkable production. This show has to be seen to be believed. I am thrilled to be working with this dynamite cast and it really is exciting to be involved in live theatre at a time where it should be well and truly celebrated.”, said David Campbell.

‘North By NorthWest’ will premiere in Sydney on 9 March 2022. Director Simon Phillips said, “I’m delighted that Sydney audiences will finally get to enjoy North by Northwest, following in the footsteps of the rest of the Australia, Canada and the UK. This production is particularly dear to my heart – it’s a show-bag of all the things I enjoy about the theatre, both high and low tech, with a company of actors demonstrating their dazzling versatility and prowess. It’s a particular pleasure here in Sydney to be reunited with my dear colleague David Campbell, whose innate theatrical savoir-faire is perfectly suited to the imperturbable Roger O. Thornhill, and the magnificent Amber McMahon, whose smouldering Eve Kendall melts his superficial heart. This is both a tribute and a playful deconstruction of a glorious piece of classic cinema that remains one of the smartest films of all time.”

