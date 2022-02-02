 David Crosby, Stephen Still and Graham Nash Join Neil Young In Exiting Spotify - Noise11.com
Crosby Stills Nash and Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Crosby, Stephen Still and Graham Nash Join Neil Young In Exiting Spotify

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have announced they have joined Neil Young in removing their music from Spotify.

As well as their solo recordings, all music by Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Crosby Still & Young and Crosby Nash will be removed from the streaming service.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music – or the music we made together – to be on the same platform.”

Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren have also followed Young out of the Spotify service.

Neil Young announced his exit from Spotify because of the continued distribution of disinformation provided through the platform from actor Joe Rogan. Rogan, who has over 10 million listeners to each of his podcasts, has continued to spread misinformation about Covid. Young gave Spotify a choice – Young or Rogan. The company chose Rogan and removed Young.

Neil Young, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren music is available on all other major streaming services including Apple Music and Tidal.

