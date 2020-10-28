David Duchovny Gets Political With ‘Laying Down The Tracks’ - Noise11.com

X-Files star and musician David Duchovny has used his voice to record a new song ‘Layin’ On The Tracks’ about the US election.

Duchovny says, “I just wanted to go on record in a way that was both personal and political. A kind of snapshot of my mind and where I see us but not literal. Like a photo from a speeding train. Imagistic. Personal, but not personal. Putting a stop to the runaway locomotive things as they are—-Laying on the tracks. Making music against the chaos—-laying down the tracks. Don’t forget, Laying down a groove. The personal is political and the political personal these days. Vote the bums out.”

In ‘Layin’ On The Tracks’, David sings:

The crowds will gather in the poison rain

To hear what they want

Scream and cheer for what was once insane

That passes for fun

It’s a killing joke that no one laughs at

A stupid orange man in a cheap red hat

David Duchovny plans to release his third album ‘Gestureland’ (working title at this stage) early 2021.

