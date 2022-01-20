 David McCormack, Kate Miller-Heidke, Alex Lahey Nominated For Screen Music Awards - Noise11.com
David McCormack, Kate Miller-Heidke, Alex Lahey Nominated For Screen Music Awards

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2022

The Screen Music Awards will be announced in February with Custard’s David McCormack and singer songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Alex Lahey nominated for the 2021 awards.

McCormack, who is also the voice of Bandit in Bluey, has been nominated for his work on ‘Bump’ and ‘Jack Irish’.

The Bluey album has also been nominated with composers Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson & Steve Peach up for the Best Soundtrack Album and Best Childrens Award.

Singer songwriter Alex Lahey composed ‘On My Way’ with Sophie Payten and Gabriel Strum for ‘The Mitchells vs The Machines’.

Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttal have been nominated for Best Music for an Advertisment.

The full list of nominees:

Feature Film Score of the Year
Bloody Hell
Composed by Brian Cachia
June Again
Composed by Christopher Gordon
Rams
Composed by Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
The Tax Collector
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Published by Cas Music Australia obo Copyright Administration Films

Best Music for an Advertisement
Save Our Sons: Heartbeat
Composed by Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music
Suncorp Team Girls | The Drive
Composed by Scott Langley
Published by Song Zu Publishing
The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi
Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus & Daniel Müller
The Worst Block in Town: Australian Red Cross
Composed by Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall
Published by Sony Music Publishing

Best Music for a Documentary
Chef Antonio’s Recipes for Revolution
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski
Playing with Sharks
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Quoll Farm
Composed by Maria Grenfell
The Magnitude of All Things
Composed by Rob Law
Published by Gaga Music

Best Music for a Short Film
Circumstance 2020
Composed by Fiona Hill
Elagabalus
Composed by Jorden Heys
Lifeblood
Composed by Jonathan Nix
Yellow Jack
Composed by Adam Moses

Best Soundtrack Album
Bluey The Album
Composed by Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson & Steve Peach
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited
Buckley’s Chance
Composed by Christopher Gordon
The Greenhouse
Composed by Freya Berkhout
The Vigil
Composed by Michael Yezerski

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Bagi-la-m Bargan from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky
Composed by Nathan Bird*, Fred Leone & Daniel Rankine^
Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Bad Apples Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing obo Blue Max Music Publishing^
Fragile Soul from Ellie Was Here
Composed by Brontë Horder
On My Way from The Mitchells vs The Machines
Composed by Alex Lahey*, Sophie Payten^* & Gabriel Strum+*
Published by Sony Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^ / Native Tongue+
Suck My Cherry from Freaky
Composed by Luke Dubber*, Beatrice Lewis^, Joel Ma+, Claire Nakazawa^, Mieh Nakazawa^ & Angus Stuart*
Published by Sony Music Publishing* / Gaga Music^ / Mushroom Music+

Best Music for Children’s Programming
Bluey
Composed by Joff Bush
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited
Daisy Quokka: World’s Scariest Animal
Composed by Ack Kinmonth
Dive Club
Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere & Angela Little
Space Nova: Seaweed Samba
Composed by Russell Thornton

Best Television Theme
100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone
Composed by Ned Beckley, Joni Hogan & Josh Hogan
Halifax Retribution
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski*
Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Beyond Properties / Mushroom Music*
Hungry Ghosts
Composed by Roger Mason
Wakefield
Composed by Maria Alfonsine

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Bump
Composed by David McCormack & Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music
Jack Irish
Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries
Composed by Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Aplin & Dmitri Golovko
Wakefield
Composed by Maria Alfonsine & Caitlin Yeo

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire
Composed by Anthony El-Ammar, Adam Gock, Mitch Stewart, Dinesh Wicks, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Rufio Sandilands, Alex Slater, Adam Sofo & Cassie To
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo ABC Music Publishing
Halifax Retribution
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski*
Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Beyond Properties / Mushroom Music*
Hungry Ghosts
Composed by Roger Mason
The End
Composed by Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, 20 to 1, Anh’s Brush with Fame
Composer: Anthony El-Ammar
For: MasterChef, Married at First Sight, Lego Masters
Composer: Jay Stewart
For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules
Composer: Mitch Stewart
For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Holey Moley (USA), Sea Patrol (Seasons 1 and 2)
Composer: Alastair Ford
For: McLeod’s Daughters
Composer: Michael Yezerski
For: A Place to Call Home (Season 1 and 2, 5 and 6), Deputy, Reef Break
Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

APRA AMCOS and the AGSC would like to congratulate all nominees of the 2021 Screen Music Awards which will be announced on Tuesday 22 February. In light of the current COVID-19 situation, the live Screen Music Awards event has been cancelled.

