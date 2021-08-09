David Parties His Hasselhoff With Neil Diamond’s Classic ‘Sweet Caroline’ - Noise11.com

One week after revealing his Iggy Pop cover, David Hasselhoff is back with another preview of ‘Party Your Hasselhoff. This time he is taking on Neil Diamond’s classic ‘Sweet Caroline’.

‘Sweet Caroline’ was originally released on 28 May, 1969. Neil Diamond wrote ‘Sweet Caroline’ about Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy and soon to be US Ambassador based in Australia. Caroline was 11 years old at the time. Diamond sang it to her at her 50th birthday in 2007.

‘Party Your Hasselhoff’ will be released on 3 September.

Last week we were treated to some (Iggy) Pop Music when Hasselhoff covered ‘The Passenger.

David Hasselhoff ‘Party Your Hasselhoff’ tracklisting

1 Sweet Caroline

2 I Was Made For Loving You

3 The Passenger

4 Damnit I Love You (Verdammt ich lieb Dich)

5 Can’t Help Falling In Love

6 I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight

7 Always On My Mind

8 Right Here Waiting For You

9 Hungry Eyes

10 It Never Rains In Southern California

11 We Didn’t Start The Fire

12 I Will Carry You

