Deacon Frey Departs Eagles - Noise11.com

Glenn Frey’s son Deacon Frey has left Eagles after four and a half years with the band.

Deacon replaced his late father Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey following his dad’s death in 2016 at the age of 67.

In a statement, Eagles announced, “Deacon Frey has devoted the past 4½ years to carrying on his father’s legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path. We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead. In the wake of his dad’s demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father’s long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon’s Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career.”

Deacon is expected to start his solo career outside Eagles.

