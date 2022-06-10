Dean Lewis Is Performing Amy Shark’s ‘Adore’ In His US Shows - Noise11.com

Dean Lewis’ American fans are being treated to Amy Shark’s ‘Adore’ on his current tour.

Dean Lewis tells Noise11.com, “I think that song did okay for her on America. I love playing the song. My fans love it. It is superfun playing a cover of her song. It is one of the great Australian songs, I’d say. It’s a pleasure covering that and playing it overseas.

We do a cover every tour that I do. It was ‘Dancing In The Dark, then it was ‘When We Were Young’ by The Killers. Then we just thought this is a perfect one because I covered ‘Adore’ on my EP.

Amy Shark ‘Adore’ was a number 3 hit in Australia and reached number 7 on the US AAA chart and number 32 on the US Alternative chart.

Dean Lewis 2022 Australian Tour Dates:

➢ Tuesday 8 November Brisbane, The Tivoli

➢ Thursday 10 November Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

➢ Saturday 12 November Newcastle, Civic Theatre

➢ Sunday 13 November Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre

➢ Tuesday 15 November Perth, PCEC Riverside Theatre

➢ Wednesday 16 November Fremantle, Metropolis

➢ Friday 18 November Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre

➢ Sunday 20 November Sydney, Enmore Theatre

➢ Tuesday 22 November Canberra, Canberra Theatre

➢ Wednesday 23 November Albury,Entertainment Centre

➢ Friday 25 November Hobart, Odeon Theatre

➢ Sunday 27 November Melbourne, The Forum

➢ Thursday 1 December Geelong, Costa Hall

➢ Friday 2 December Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

➢ Saturday 3 December Traralgon, Gippsland Performing Arts Centre

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 1pm on Tuesday June 14, through to 1pm on Thursday 16 June

Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.

General public tickets go on sale at 10am Monday 20 June

Head to TEG VAN EGMOND for all ticketing and tour information.

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 11am on Tuesday 7 – 11am on Thursday 9 June Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.

