Dean Lewis Is Performing Amy Shark’s ‘Adore’ In His US Shows - Noise11.com

Dean Lewis Is Performing Amy Shark’s ‘Adore’ In His US Shows

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2022

in News

Dean Lewis’ American fans are being treated to Amy Shark’s ‘Adore’ on his current tour.

Dean Lewis tells Noise11.com, “I think that song did okay for her on America. I love playing the song. My fans love it. It is superfun playing a cover of her song. It is one of the great Australian songs, I’d say. It’s a pleasure covering that and playing it overseas.

We do a cover every tour that I do. It was ‘Dancing In The Dark, then it was ‘When We Were Young’ by The Killers. Then we just thought this is a perfect one because I covered ‘Adore’ on my EP.

Amy Shark ‘Adore’ was a number 3 hit in Australia and reached number 7 on the US AAA chart and number 32 on the US Alternative chart.

Dean Lewis 2022 Australian Tour Dates:

Dean Lewis 2022 Australian Tour Dates:
➢ Tuesday 8 November Brisbane, The Tivoli
➢ Thursday 10 November Gold Coast, Miami Marketta
➢ Saturday 12 November Newcastle, Civic Theatre
➢ Sunday 13 November Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre
➢ Tuesday 15 November Perth, PCEC Riverside Theatre
➢ Wednesday 16 November Fremantle, Metropolis
➢ Friday 18 November Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre
➢ Sunday 20 November Sydney, Enmore Theatre
➢ Tuesday 22 November Canberra, Canberra Theatre
➢ Wednesday 23 November Albury,Entertainment Centre
➢ Friday 25 November Hobart, Odeon Theatre
➢ Sunday 27 November Melbourne, The Forum
➢ Thursday 1 December Geelong, Costa Hall
➢ Friday 2 December Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre
➢ Saturday 3 December Traralgon, Gippsland Performing Arts Centre

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 1pm on Tuesday June 14, through to 1pm on Thursday 16 June
Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.
General public tickets go on sale at 10am Monday 20 June
Head to TEG VAN EGMOND for all ticketing and tour information.

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 11am on Tuesday 7 – 11am on Thursday 9 June Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.

