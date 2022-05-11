 Death Cab for Cutie To Release New Music This Week - Noise11.com
Death Cab For Cutie will release their first new music in four years this week.

Death Cab For Cutie’s last album was their ninth studio album ‘Thank You For Today’ in 2018. There two biggest albums in Australia were ‘Narrow Stairs’ (no 6, 2008) and ‘Codes and Keys’ (no 7, 2011).

Death Cab For Cutie were named after the fictitious band in The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’. Bass player Nick Harmer told Noise11.com, “Ben chose it. Ben basically chose the name. One day they were watching it (Magical Mystery Tour) and Ben saw it and went ‘Death Cab For Cutie’ would be a great name for a band. Chris went ‘yeah right’. Ben recorded a solo project and said ‘I want to call it Death Cab For Cutie’ and that was it. It was his to name. Then he assembled the band. There was never that dreaded conversation where people sit around with pencils and notebooks going ‘what are we going to call our band’. Those are tough conversations. Radiohead was a Talking Heads song. I’m just glad when I joined the band it already had a moniker. I didn’t have to be part of that discussion. All I had to do was play the bass”.

