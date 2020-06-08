Deborah Conway, Tim Minchin, Andrew Farriss Receive Queen’s Birthday Honours

Deborah Conway, Andrew Farriss of INXS and Tim Minchin are just some of the Australians receiving Queen’s Birthday Awards this long weekend.

Linda George, Paul Field of The Cockroaches and The Wiggles, Paulie Stewart of Painters and Dockers and theatre star Caroline O’Connor were also recognised for their services to entertainment and the community.

Producer Mark Optiz and Chantoozies’ Tottie Goldsmith were also awarded.

Ms Linda GEORGE, Melbourne VIC 3000

For service to music education.

Music Education

• Head of Music, Pascoe Girls High School, 2006-2012.

• Music Teacher, Preston Girls Secondary College, 1991-2005.

• Instrumental Teacher, Sydney Road Community School, 1995-2010.

• Voice Coach, (Sessional Teacher), Victorian College of the Arts, 1990-2005.

Other Music roles include

• Represented Australia with several other musicians, World Hunger Relief Marathon, Omsk, Russia 1993.

• Represented Australia, Yamaha Music Festival, Tokyo 1982.

• Co-Author, ‘The greatest improve your singing book for contemporary vocalists, 2001.

Performance and discography

• Singer and Backup Singer for numerous Australian recording artists, since 1970.

• Performed the role of The Acid Queen in the stage rock opera ‘Tommy’.

• Released 10 singles records, 1972-1984.

• Discography also includes; ‘Circle Dance’, 1996, ‘Step by Step’, 1975 and ‘Linda’,

1974.

Mr Paul Michael STEWART, Williamstown VIC 3016

For service to the community, and to the performing arts.

Jesuit Mission

• Project Officer, current.

• Founder, Just Voices Speakers Program, current.

• Member, Artful Dodgers Studios, since 2011.

• Fundraiser, ALMA Nuns, current.

Dili Allstars

• Avante Musical Festival, Lisbon, 2005.

• Sao Paulo International Film Festival, Brazil, 2010.

• Performed as the Australian Representative act, East Timor Independence

Celebrations, 2002 and the Peacekeeper Concert, Dili, 1999.

• Co-Founder, since 1992.

• Released 4 albums including BALIBO Soundtrack, 2009 and. Hanoin, 2001.

Painters and Dockers – band.

• Founding Member, 1982-1998, 2014-2019.

• Released 9 albums and 11 singles between 1982 and 2018.

Community

• Founder and Member of the band The Transplants, (comprised of people who have had organ transplants and who promote the work of Donate Australia).

• Board Member, Balibo House Trust, 2003-2005, 2014-2015.

• Founding Member, Mirabel Foundation, 1998.

• Advisor, Songlines Aboriginal Music Corporation, 1994.

• Co-Founder, Performers Releasing Information about Careful Sex and Clean Drug

Use (PRICS), 1993.

• Board Member, AusMusic, 1988-1992.

• Founding Member, The Push, 1986.

• Produced and compiled a number of benefit CDs including:

• ”This Is The Place For A Song” for Immigration Museum, 2005.

• ”I’ll Be Gonz”, for Kids Under Cover, 2009.

• ”I Am Woman”, for Dr Dan’s Medical Clinic Timor Leste, 2008.

• ”Liberdade”, for East Timorese Emergency Relief, 1999.

• ”All In The Family”, for ‘Oan Kiak’ education scholarships for Timorese orphans 1995

and;

• ‘Love from A Short Distance for ”Oan Kiak” education scholarships for Timorese

orphans 1997.

Awards and recognition include:

• The Age Music Hall of Fame (Painters and Dockers), 2010.

• Winner, Inaugural Essay Prize, City of St Kilda, 2011.

Ms Deborah Anne CONWAY, VIC

For significant service to the performing arts as a singer, songwriter and producer.

Music

Vocalist and Songwriter, since 1979, with albums including:

• The Words of Men, 2019

• Everybody’s Begging, 2016.

• Stories of Ghosts, 2013.

• Half Man Half Woman, 2010.

• Summertown, 2004.

• Only the Bones (Deborah Conway’s Greatest Hits), 2002.

• PC: The Songs of Patsy Cline, 2001.

• Exquisite Stereo, 2000.

• My Third Husband, Mushroom, 1997.

• Ultrasound (Ultrasound), 1995.

• Bitch Epic, Mushroom, 1993.

• String of Pearls, Mushroom, 1991.

• The Happiest Place in Town (Do-Re-Mi), Virgin Records, 1988.

• Domestic Harmony (Do-Re-Mi), Virgin Records, 1985.

Australia Council for the Arts

• Chair, Music of Arts Practice Committee, since 2013.

• Member, Music Board, 2012-2014.

Shir Madness Jewish Music Festival (now called FoJAM)

• Patron, current.

• Festival Director (Melbourne), 2015 and 2017 (voluntary role).

Other Arts

• Performer, WOMAdelaide, 2007, and 2018.

• Ambassador, Music Victoria, since 2013.

• Artistic Director, Queensland Music Festival, 2009 and 2011.

• Producer, ‘Broad’ Tour, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008.

• Patron, AWMA, current.

Acting – Theatre

Roles include:

• Always Patsy Cline (Patsy Cline), Lyric Theatre, 2001.

• Aristophanes Frogs, Belvoir Street Theatre, 1992.

Awards and recognition includes: Australian Recording Industry Association

• Best Female Artist, 1992.

• Platinum Album (String of Pearls, 1991).

• Gold Album (Bitch Epic, 1993).

Mr Henry Gibson DAN, Mooroobool QLD 4870

For significant service to music, and to the Indigenous community.

Albums (as Seaman Dan)

• An Old Man of the Sea, 2016.

• A Caribbean Songbook, 2014.

• Still on Deck: Personal Favourites, 2013.

• Sunnyside (A Tribute to the Songs of Nat King Cole), 2012 .

• Sailing Home, 2009.

• Somewhere There’s An Island-Best of 1999-2006, 2007.

• Island Way, 2005.

• Perfect Pearl, 2004.

• Steady, Steady, 2002.

• Follow the Sun, 2000.

• Co-Author, Steady, Steady: the Life and Music of Seaman Dan, 2013.

Awards and recognition includes:

• Grant McLennan Lifetime Achievement Award, Queensland Music Awards, 2019.

• Inducted into National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame, 2013.

• Best World Music Album, Australian Recording Industry Association, 2009, for Sailing

Home.

• National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music, Sport, Entertainment and

Community Awards, Jimmy Little Lifetime Achievement Award, 2009.

• Red Ochre Award Indigenous Artist of Year, Australia Council for the Arts, 2005.

• Australia Day Citizen of the Year, Torres Shire Council, 2005.

• Best World Music Album, Australian Recording Industry Association, 2004, for Perfect

Pearl.

• National Folk Recording Award, Screen Sound Australia, 2001, for Follow the Sun.

Mr Andrew Charles FARRISS, Barraba NSW 2347

For significant service to the performing arts as a musician, composer and producer.

Music INXS:

• Co-founder, Composer and Instrumentalist, since 1977.

• 12 studio albums, including Kick (1987).

• 12 compilation albums, including The best of INXS (2002).

• 4 live albums, including Live Baby Live (1991).

• 62 singles, including Never Tear Us Apart (1988).

Solo works

• Come Midnight, single, (2019).

• Andrew Farriss Self Titled Album, (2020).

Collaborations includes:

• Jenny Morris

• Yothu Yindi

• Tania Kernaghan

Other

• Advocate and fundraiser, Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Australia.

• Residency, Australian National University School of Music.

• Performer, Hay Mate Drought Benefit Concert, 2018.

Awards and recognition includes:

• Australian Songwriters Hall of Fame, 2016.

• H.C. Coombes Creative Arts Fellowship, 2015.

• ARIA Hall of Fame, INXS, 2001.

• ARIA, Producer of the Year, 1990.

Mr Paul James FIELD, NSW

For significant service to the arts, particularly to children’s entertainment, and as a supporter of charitable endeavours.

The Wiggles

• Managing Director, since 1997.

• Produced over 14 TV series and 42 videos.

Producer, director, musician, songwriter, and author

• Producer for artists such as John Fogerty, Kylie Minogue, Lou Diamond Phillips, Slim Dusty, Jimmy Barnes and Kasey Chambers.

International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

• Member, since 2008. International Emmy Awards

• Former Judge. ARIA Awards

• Judge, since 2002.

The Field Brothers

• Lead Singer, 2011-2018.

• Album, The Field Brothers – 1964, 2011.

• Album, Every Day is Like an Elvis Movie!, 2017.

The Cockroaches

• Lead Singer, 1979-1994.

• Released five albums, The Cockroaches, Fingertips, Positive, St Patricks Day 10am

and Hey Lets Go! (The Best of The Cockroaches). The Sacred Hearts

• Member/performer, current. Mary Mackillop International

• Board Member, 2014-2017.

Red Nose Australia

• Volunteer and supporter, including through the development of television and radio commercials, since 1988.

• The Wiggles’ song Sleep Safe, My Baby, was written, produced and performed to share evidencebased safe sleep messages.

Soldier On

• Ambassador and Benefactor, since 2016.

• Produced and directed community service announcements.

• The Wiggles wrote and performed The Soldier On Song in support of men and women

affected by their service.

• The Wiggles and The Cockroaches, have held concerts for the benefit of Soldier On.

Charity other

• Organiser and producer, charity concert for UNICEF sanitation project in Timor Leste.

• Organiser, inaugural Cradle Rock Concert, in support of research and finding the

cause or causes of SIDS.

• Producer, Television Commercials, for Vinnies, Starlight Foundation, Red Cross, Jesuit Social services, Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation.

MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA The Royal Commission Into the NSW Police Service

• Member, Investigations Team, 1994-1997.

His Honour Justice James Wood, Supreme Court of New South Wales

• Tipstaff, 1991-1994.

Author

• Book, Gimme Shelter; Stories of Courage, Endurance and Survival, 2017, fifty percent of royalties of sale of the book go to the charity Soldier On.

• Book, Sympathy for the Devil, under the alias Sean Padriac, re-released under the title Confessions of a Crooked Cop.

Awards and recognition includes:

• The Wiggles, 11 Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards for Best Children’s Album, and inducted in to the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2011.

• Gold and Platinum albums, as singer for The Cockroaches.

Ms Caroline O’CONNOR, Noosaville QLD 4566

For significant service to the performing arts, particularly to musical theatre.

The Arts

An Australian actor, singer, dancer and performing artist, performing on stage and screen since 1980s. Performances include:

• The Boy from Oz, 2018 – Australia.

• Anastasia, 2017 – Broadway.

• Carlotta, 2014 – Television series.

• Sweeney Todd, 2011 – Paris.

• On the Town, 2009 – ENO London and Paris.

• End of the Rainbow, 2005 – Australia and UK.

• De-Lovely, 2004 – film.

• Moulin Rouge!, 2001 – film.

• Bombshells, 2001-2010 – Australia, UK and USA.

• Funny Girl, 1999 and 2016 – Production Company, Melbourne.

• Chicago, 1998-2000 – Australia and Broadway.

• Showboat, 1989 – Royal Shakespeare Company, UK.

• A Chorus Line, 1987 – UK National Tour.

• Me and My Girl, 1984 – West End.

• West Side Story, 1982, 1994 and 1996 – Australia and UK.

• Oklahoma!, 1982 – Australia.

Awards and recognition includes:

• Female Musical Theatre Performer of the Year, Mo Awards, 1998.

• Female Artist in a Leading Role (Music Theatre), Green Room Awards, 1994, 1998

and 2000.

• Female Artist in a Leading Role (In a play), Green Room Awards, 2001 and 2002.

• Best Performance, Australian Dance Awards, 1999.

• Best Female Actor in a Play, Helpmann Awards, 2001 and 2006.

• Best Female Actor in a Musical, Helpmann Awards, 2015.

• Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Dance, Musicals or Physical

Theatre, Australian Dance Award, 2010.

• Recipient, Sydney Theatre Award, Best Actress (In a play), 2005.

• Edinburgh Festival Fringe First Award, 2004.

• Best Actress Award, Edinburgh Festival, 2006.

• Best Actress in a Principal Role – Musical, Jeff Awards, USA, 2012.

Mr Timothy David MINCHIN, Coogee NSW 2034

For significant service to the performing arts, and to the community.

Entertainment

Albums

• ‘So Fucking Rock’, 2013.

• ‘Tim Minchin and the Heritage Orchestra’, 2011.

• ‘Live at the O2’, 2010.

• ‘Ready for This?’, 2009.

• ‘So Rock’, 2006.

• ‘Darkside’, 2005.

• ‘Sit (with band Timmy the Dog)’, 2001.

Singles

• ’15 Minutes’, 2019.

• ‘Come Home (Cardinal Pell), 2016.

• ‘White Wine in the Sun (2012 Version)’, 2012.

• ‘The Fence’, 2011.

• ‘The Pope Song’, 2010.

• ‘White Wine in the Sun’, 2009.

• ‘Drowned’, 2008.

Stage

• Composer/Lyricist, ‘Groundhog Day’, 2016.

• Actor, ‘Shakespeare Live’, 2016.

• Actor, ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead’, 2013.

• Actor, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, 2012-2013.

• Co-Writer/Composer/Lyricist, ‘Matilda the Musical’, 2010.

Filmography

• Actor and Executive Producer, ‘Upright’, 2019.

• Actor, ‘Robin Hood’, 2018.

• Actor, ‘Squinters’, 2018.

• Self, ‘Matilda and Me (Documentary)’, 2016.

• Actor, ‘No Activity’, 2015.

• Actor, ‘The Secret River’, 2015.

• Actor, ’88 Keys”, 2013.

• Actor, ‘Californication’, 2013.

• Actor and Writer, ‘Storm’, 2011.

• Actor, ‘The Lost Thing’, 2010.

• Self, ‘Rock’n’Roll Nerd: The Tim Minchin Story (Documentary)’, 2008.

• Actor, ‘Two Fists One Heart’, 2008.

Author

• ‘When I Grow Up’, 2017.

• ‘Storm’, 2014.

Other

• Associate Artist, Royal Shakespeare Company.

• Associate Artist, Old Vic Theatre.

Community

• Ambassador, Children and the Arts (formerly The Prince’s Foundation for Children and the Arts).

• Patron/Distinguished Supporter, Humanists UK (formerly British Humanist Association).

• Patron, Western Australian Youth Theatre Company.

MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

• Supporter, Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity (UK).

• Supporter, Doctors Without Borders.

• Supporter, National Autistic Society.

• Supporter, PATH (Los Angeles homelessness charity).

Awards and recognition includes:

• Honorary Doctorate of Performing Arts, Edith Cowan University, 2019.

• Qantas Orry-Kelly Award, Australians in Film Awards, 2017.

• Most Outstanding Supporting Actor, Logie Awards, 2016.

• Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, WhatsOnStage Awards, 2013.

• The London Newcomer of the Year, WhatsOnStage, 2012.

• Best New Musical, WhatsOnStage, 2012.

• Best New Australian Work, Helpmann Award, 2011.

• Best Music or Variety Act, Chortle Awards, 2011.

• Best Tour, Chortle Awards, 2011.

• Best Music or Variety Act, Chortle Awards, 2010.

• Distinguished Supporter/Patron, Humanists UK (formerly British Humanist

Association), 2010.

• Sketch, Variety or Character Act, Chortle Awards, 2009.

• Best Artiste, Best Original Songs, Green Room Awards, 2009.

• Best Comedy Performer, Helpmann Award, 2009.

• Best Alternative Comedian, US Comedy Arts Festival, 2007.

• Best Artiste, Best Show, Best Original Songs, Green Room Awards, 2006.

• Perrier Award for Best Newcomer, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 2005.

• Directors’ Award, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, 2005.

Mr Michael Robert TYACK, Rozelle NSW 2039

For significant service to the performing arts as a musical director.

Performing arts

Musical Director roles includes:

• The Boy from Oz.

• Mary Poppins.

• Bosom Buddies.

• Dusty.

• Funny Girl.

• Brigadoon.

• Chess.

• The Stripper.

• Four Lady Bowlers in a Golden Holden.

• Jonah.

• Company.

• Merrily we Roll Along.

• Falsettos.

• Miracle City.

• Summer Rain.

• Nunsense.

• The Wizard of Oz.

• Jerry’s Girls.

• Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

• Tivoli.

• Eureka.

• High School Musical.

• The 20’s and all that Jazz.

• Gershwin.

• Side by Side by Sondheim.

• No Way to Treat a Lady.

Other

• Conductor, Chicago.

• Associate Musical Director, Spamalot.

• Musical Director and Arranger, Breast Wishes.

• Music Supervisor and Arranger, As you like It.

• Musical accompaniment and direction on a range of albums for artists including

Geraldine Turner, Judi Connelli, David Campbell, Chelsea Plumley, Rhonda Burchmore, Margi de Ferranti and Delia Hannah.

Awards and recognition includes

• Recipient, Victorian Green Room Award, Mary Poppins, 2011.

• Recipient, Helpmann Award, Best Musical Direction, Mary Poppins, 2011.

• Recipient, Victorian Green Room Award, The Witches of Eastwick, 2002.

• Recipient, Aria Award, Best Original Show/Cast, Perfect Strangers, 1999.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments