 Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini To Kick Off Shows In Kyneton This Weekend - Noise11.com
Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini To Kick Off Shows In Kyneton This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2021

in News

After a few false starts leading to two shows being rescheduled because of Covid lockdowns, Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini will start their Victorian season in Kyneton on Saturday.

The origins of ‘An Intimate and Up-Close Performance with Debra Byrne & Dion Hirrini’ date back to the 90s when Debra was asked to open for country supergroup The Highwaymen. The Highwaymen were Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings.

“One of the highlights of my career was to be the support act for The Highwaymen. It was an extraordinary experience and it reignited a dream that I could perform the songs closest to my heart. I had been performing in musical theatre and though I loved the chance to bring characters to life through song, the lack of freedom to change was always a challenge for me,” Debra said in a statement.

Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini will perform Saturday 27 February at the Bluestone Theatre in Kyneton.

They will also perform at the Clock Tower Theatre at Moonee Ponds in 13 March.

The shows in Colac and Plenty Ranges postponed due to Covid lockdowns will be rescheduled.

