Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini To Stream From Memo Music Hall This Weekend

Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini will perform to an audience of none from Memo Music Hall this Sunday.

Byrne, a big fan of JD Souther, James Taylor and John Hiatt, was the opening act for Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings in the 90s.

“One of the highlights of my career was to be the support act for The Highwaymen,” Debra says. It was an extraordinary experience and it reignited a dream that I could perform the songs closest to my heart. I had been performing in musical theatre and though I loved the chance to bring characters to life through song, the lack of freedom to change was always a challenge for me.”

Dion Hirini will accompany Debra on guitar. “Dion is a wonderfully gifted singer, musician and a person I enjoy being with on and off the stage. We like to tell a story through song and I love to bring my theatrical experience to each moment. We perform the songs we adore, not all of the same genre but mindful that we keep a flow that compliments each song. I hope you will enjoy the experience as much as we do,” she says.

Grab your e-ticket to watch this Sunday from 7:30pm.

gig info

TIMES (AEST)

7.00-7.30pm: Digital Doors

7.30-8.30pm: Showtime

TICKETS

$12 – Standard

$15 – Premium

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments