Deep Purple Have Another Album After What They Thought Was Their Final Album - Noise11.com

Deep Purple Have Another Album After What They Thought Was Their Final Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2021

News

In 2020 Deep Purple release the ‘Whoosh’ album. They fully expected it to be their last album. Then Covid happened.

“There was an unconscious feeling that this could be our final album,” Roger Glover tells Noise11.com. “I think there is an unconscious feeling that any album we make these days could be the last album. We are all in our 70s”.

They even gave ‘Whoosh’ a bookend with the first album. The last track on ‘Whoosh’ titled ‘Add the Address’ was the same song as the first track on the first album ‘Shades of Deep Purple’ in 1968. In his Noise11.com interview in 2020 Roger said “this may or may not be the last album. Because we can’t tour, the next possible gig is a year from now. So what do we do in the meantime? We can go back in the studio and make another album. Its possible. All we have to do is find away to do it. Then what are we going to do for Bob’s idea of a full circle. We just broke it”.

The result is Deep Purple’s first ever covers album. ‘Turning To Crime’ features songs by Little Feat, Ray Charles, The Yardbirds, Cream, Bob Seger, and Fleetwood Mac.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.

‘Turning To Crime’ will be released on 26 November.

Deep Purple, ‘Turning to Crime’ Track Listing
1. “7 and 7 Is” (Love)
2. “Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” (Huey “Piano” Smith)
3. “Oh Well” (Fleetwood Mac)
4. “Jenny Take A Ride!” (Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels)
5. “Watching the River Flow” (Bob Dylan)
6. “Let the Good Times Roll” (Ray Charles & Quincy Jones)
7. “Dixie Chicken” (Little Feat)
8. “Shapes of Things” (Yardbirds)
9. “The Battle of New Orleans” (Lonnie Donegan/Johnny Horton)
10. “Lucifer” (Bob Seger System)
11. “White Room” (Cream)
12. “Caught in the Act” (Medley: “Going Down” /”Green Onions” / “Hot ‘Lanta” /”Dazed and Confused” / “Gimme Some Lovin’” )

