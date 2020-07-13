 Delta Goodrem Announces Plans For 2021 Tour - Noise11.com
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman

Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman

Delta Goodrem Announces Plans For 2021 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2020

in News

Delta Goodrem is the latest Australian artist to reveal 2021 plans to put a tour on the road.

In a statement Delta said, “There’s nothing like being on tour and being with people face to face and to share in the magic of live music. Nothing gets me more excited than creating a world for everyone to come to. Visually, I love to make sure a tour represents the energy of what this new album embodies. There are going to be incredible musical moments in bringing to life the surprise elements of this new album and all of the favorites from my previous records. Anyone who has been to my shows knows that I like to have a lot of fun and this record and tour is no different. I know many people are going through challenging times right now; come next year I want to invigorate and empower everybody in the room to have the best night of their lives and we’ll sing and dance through it all.”

Delta will tour for TEG Live.

DELTA GOODREM BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED DREAMS AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2021

Thursday 8 April 2021 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Friday 9 April 2021 Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast
Saturday 10 April 2021 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Tuesday 13 April 2021 Royal Theatre, Canberra
Thursday 15 April 2021 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Friday 16 April 2021 Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Theatre, Adelaide
Saturday 17 April 2021 RAC Arena, Perth
Thursday 29 April 2021 Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville
Saturday 1 May 2021 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Sunday 2 May 2021 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE
12.00PM FRIDAY 17 JULY (local time)
www.ticketek.com.au
All tickets are available from Ticketek with the exception of Wollongong, with tickets available from Ticketmaster.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Shares New Album Artwork

Katy Perry has shared the cover of her new album, Smile, with fans.

1 day ago
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Caught On Camera Throwing Chair In Restaurant

50 Cent has been caught on camera hurling a restaurant table and chair at a wannabe rapper after he interrupted the superstar's dinner date in New Jersey.

1 day ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce BeyGOOD Foundation Offers Grants To Black-Owned Small Business

Beyonce's BeyGOOD foundation has teamed up with the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) to launch a fund for black-owned small businesses struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

1 day ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Anita White Now In Nasty Legal Battle With Lady Antebellum

Blues singer Anita White has vowed she is 'not going to be erased' amid Lady A's lawsuit against her.

2 days ago
Michael Falzon
Michael Falzon Funeral Streamed Live

The funeral of Michael Falzon will be streamed live today from midday from Sydney.

3 days ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady Antebellum Bully Lady A With A Lawsuit Over Name

Country trio Lady A's name battle with a Seattle-based blues singer has turned nasty with the band suing her for refusing to vacate the moniker.

4 days ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blake Joins Zane Rowe On Apple Music

James Blake joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss his new song “Are You Even Real?”, co-written with Starrah and Ali Tamposi.

4 days ago