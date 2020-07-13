Delta Goodrem Announces Plans For 2021 Tour

Delta Goodrem is the latest Australian artist to reveal 2021 plans to put a tour on the road.

In a statement Delta said, “There’s nothing like being on tour and being with people face to face and to share in the magic of live music. Nothing gets me more excited than creating a world for everyone to come to. Visually, I love to make sure a tour represents the energy of what this new album embodies. There are going to be incredible musical moments in bringing to life the surprise elements of this new album and all of the favorites from my previous records. Anyone who has been to my shows knows that I like to have a lot of fun and this record and tour is no different. I know many people are going through challenging times right now; come next year I want to invigorate and empower everybody in the room to have the best night of their lives and we’ll sing and dance through it all.”

Delta will tour for TEG Live.

DELTA GOODREM BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED DREAMS AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2021

Thursday 8 April 2021 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Friday 9 April 2021 Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast

Saturday 10 April 2021 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tuesday 13 April 2021 Royal Theatre, Canberra

Thursday 15 April 2021 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Friday 16 April 2021 Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday 17 April 2021 RAC Arena, Perth

Thursday 29 April 2021 Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville

Saturday 1 May 2021 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Sunday 2 May 2021 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE

12.00PM FRIDAY 17 JULY (local time)

www.ticketek.com.au

All tickets are available from Ticketek with the exception of Wollongong, with tickets available from Ticketmaster.

