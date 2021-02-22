 Demi Lovato Hopes Doco Helps Those Struggling With Sobriety - Noise11.com
Demi Lovato Hopes Doco Helps Those Struggling With Sobriety

by Music-News.com on February 23, 2021

in News

Demi Lovato went public with her near-fatal drug overdose and recovery in a hard-hitting new docu-series in the hope her story will help others.

In Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, the popstar details her sobriety battle following her 2018 relapse, which sent her to the hospital and led to a lengthy rehab stay, and she’s convinced baring all about her journey could inspire others to confront their demons.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Demi said: “The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story and just, there’s been so much love and support. What’s great is we live in a time when nobody’s perfect, and we’re not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes.

“We are going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest darkest struggles… I wanted to show everyone – first I wanted to set the record straight.

“I just wanted to tell the world, ‘Hey, this is what happened, this is how I got through it, and hopefully this can help you too’, because this journey has been such a wild ride but I’ve learned so much and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

In a teaser for the new series, the 28-year-old revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack, which left her with brain damage, following her overdose.

“My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes…,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat. You know, I’m on my ninth life. I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music.”

