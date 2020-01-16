Demi Lovato To Sing Anthem At The Super Bowl

Demi Lovato will sing the ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2.

She wrote on Instagram: “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV … See you in Miami (sic)”

Whilst NFL wrote on Twitter: “We are excited to announce @ddlovato will help us culminate our 100th season by singing the National Anthem at #SuperBowl LIV on @FOXTV 2/2! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Speaking about it, she said: “It’s gonna be on my birthday! I’ve always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry … It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it’s surreal, actually.”

Whilst Jennifer shared: “I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing. I started in December, now it’s crunch time. We’re all coming back, we’re all excited. It’s going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We’re going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever.”

And Demi has revealed that co-headlining the huge sporting event will be “like winning an Oscar” and admits it has been a “fantasy” for her.

She explained: “It’s like winning the Oscar. It’s the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don’t get to do that on tour. Everything’s like, budget-conscious and ‘You can do this and you can do that.’

“It’s a different experience and I think it’s just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don’t know. There’s just something exhilarating about it.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments